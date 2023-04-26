Airtel Partners AXA Mansard on Health Insurance Revolution

Ebere Nwoji

Airtel Nigerian has partnered AXA-Mansard, one of the big HMO’s in Africa, to launch an innovative health bundle.

The company said the bundle was aimed at addressing the healthcare needs of millions of Nigerians who are unable to afford the high cost of healthcare in the country.

Speaking at the media launch of the product, the chief Commercial officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja said, “we are all aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the inadequacies of the healthcare system in Nigeria.Many Nigerians do not have access to proper healthcare, and over 90 percent of the population do not understand the importance of health care protection. The majority of Nigerians rely on self-medication, closet doctors, and traditional healers for healthcare. This is a situation that needs urgent attention, and Airtel is taking the lead in addressing it.”

He said the Airtel AXA-Mansard health bundle is an innovative solution that empowers more Nigerians to conveniently access best-in-class health insurance value offerings, adding that Airtel customers can now access affordable health care insurance when they buy airtel data bundles. This is a new and innovative service that has not been done before, and it shows that Airtel cares about its customers.

Also speaking AXA Mansard Chief Executive Officer Tope Adeniyi said the Airtel AXA-Mansard health bundle provides three healthcare services: Telemedicine, Pharmacy Services, and Hospitalisation reimbursement.

According to him, Airtel customers can access the bundle (Data b+ health insurance) directly by dialing *141*44#. There are three bundles available: N700 that gives you 1Gb data and health care insurance valid for 7 days, N1700 that gives you 2Gb data and health care insurance valid for 30 days, and N3500 that gives you 10Gb data and health care insurance valid for 30 days.