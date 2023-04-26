2023 World Malaria Day: Poor Use of Local Content Poses Challenge in Combating Disease, Lawmakers Lament

•Nigeria not Among eight African countries set to meet malaria reduction target, says WHO

•11 million malaria related deaths averted in 21 years

•USAID – IHP empowers 30 lab scientists

• Obaseki urges increased efforts to enhance deployment of new tools, expand access to services for endemic population

Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Udora Orizu, Juliet Akoje in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



As countries across the globe yesterday marked the World Malaria Day, the House of Representatives noted that the disease was still a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, stressing that lack of use of local content was inhibiting the fight against the disease.

The House Spokesperson, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, in a statement to commemorate this year’s ‘World Malaria Day’ stated that four African countries, including Nigeria, accounted for over half of all malaria deaths worldwide.

He stated, “Nigeria alone accounted for (31.3%) of global malaria deaths, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo (12.6%), the United Republic of Tanzania (4.1%), and Niger (3.9%).

“In Nigeria, malaria remains a significant public health challenge with an estimated 97 million cases and 300,000 deaths annually. Although progress has been made in reducing the burden of this disease, much work still needs to be done to eliminate it,” he added.

Kalu said, the key areas of challenge to address the Malaria burden in Nigeria have been issues of donor dependence for malaria intervention in the country.

He said, “Hence, the 9th National Assembly has identified lack of domestic financing and lack of use of local content in terms of production and patronage of local manufacturing of LLINs (long-lasting insecticidal nets) and antimalarial drugs as a key challenge.

“To address this, the sum of over $300 million has been approved under the World Bank and the Islamic Bank IMPACT projects to address and compliment donor support.

“The theme of this year’s celebration is “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement. It is with a particular focus on the implementation of strategies to reach especially the vulnerable age group children under 5 years and Pregnant women.”

WHO: Nigeria Not among Eight African Countries Set to Meet Malaria Reduction Target

Relatedly, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said Nigeria is not among the eight countries in Africa expected to meet the 2025 Global Technical Strategy target on malaria incidence reduction.

The world body said in terms of reduction in malaria incidence, “eight countries – Cabo Verde, Ethiopia, the Gambia, Ghana, Mauritania, Rwanda, South Africa and Zimbabwe are on track to meet the 2025 Global Technical Strategy target.”

It expressed worry that malaria deaths have remained unacceptably high, and that cases have continued to increase since 2015.

In her message to mark this year’s World Malaria Day, yesterday, WHO African Regional Director, Dr. Matsidisho Moeti, said Africa alone accounted for an estimated 234 million malaria cases and 593 000 deaths, thus bearing the heaviest burden of over 95 peecent of cases and 96 percent of deaths globally.

While giving update on progress at tackling malaria scourge in Africa, Moeti said about eight countries were on the verge of achieving 2025 target while 15 countries have achieved insufficient reduction with 20 others witnessing stagnation or increase in cases.

In the message read on her behalf by the WHO Country Director, Dr. Walter Molumbo in Abuja, Moeti further said more than 1.6 billion malaria cases and 11 million malaria deaths were averted in the WHO African Region from 2000-2021.

She regretted that 10 countries saw increases in malaria deaths, adding that the pace of progress must be accelerated in order to achieve the set targets for 2025 and 2030.

While congratulating our Member States and development partners for achievements over the last year, Moeti said : “we are greatly concerned that malaria deaths remain unacceptably high, and cases have continued to increase since 2015.”

“Nearly 30 percent of the population in most African countries cannot access essential health services, and most people face unacceptably high expenditures on health care.

“Significant inequities affect the most vulnerable, young children and women, whereas about 80 per cent of malaria cases and deaths occur in children under five,” she said.

In order to reverse the trend and accelerate progress, Moeti said countries must rethink and revitalise their strategies by investing, innovating and implementing smartly.

She suggested that increased investments in funding for malaria interventions through primary health care approaches should be intensifies so that malaria services are accessed by the most vulnerable populations wherever they are.

USAID – IHP Empowers 30 Lab Scientists

Meanwhile, in commemoration of the World Malaria Day, the Integrated Health Programme of United State Agency for Development (USAID -IHP), yesterday disclosed that it has trained and equipped 30 laboratory Scientists in Bauchi State.

Those trained are to undertake diagnosis of malaria among pregnant women and children under five.

Disclosing this while speaking at the 2023 World Malaria Day celebration held at Ningi Town Maternity Primary Health Care Centre (PHCC), the Integrated PHC Advisor, IHP, Bauchi State office, Dr. Darlington Okoye emphasised that malaria remains one of the diseases that are negatively impacting life expectancy which must be tackled at all costs.

According to him, “USAID- IHP will continue to support the government through its Agencies to fight the malaria scourge in the state.”

However, Okoye emphasised that combined efforts and commitments were required towards overcoming the malaria scourge.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis/Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA), Dr. Sani Mohammed Dambam, reiterated the commitment of his agency to partner to fight the malaria scourge in the state.

Dambam who was represented by the Director, Tuberculosis of the Agency, Abdullahi Gida commended USAID -IHP for its support in the fight against malaria and other diseases in the state

Obaseki Urges Increased Efforts to Enhance Deployment of New Tools, Expand Access to Services for Endemic Population

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called for increased global efforts for the prevention and treatment of malaria, which is responsible for the loss of over 600,000 lives yearly.

He also called for better funding for research and development, deployment of new tools and expanding access to services for the most-at-risk population.

Obaseki made the call in commemoration of 2023 World Malaria Day, with the theme, “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement.”

The governor, who acknowledged the incredible progress made in reducing the global burden of the disease, noted that despite the success so far recorded, millions of people, especially women and children in sub-Saharan Africa and other endemic regions remain susceptible to malaria as they still lack the services needed to prevent, detect and treat the disease.

According to Obaseki, “This year’s World Malaria Day presents us with yet another opportunity to strengthen efforts and partnerships to reduce the global burden of the malaria disease, one of the world’s oldest and deadliest diseases estimated to have claimed over 600, 000 lives annually across the globe.

“While we recognise the significant progress made in malaria elimination and eradication, it is imperative to acknowledge that more work needs to be done if the 2030 zero-malaria target must be achieved.

“We must step up efforts and collaborations to expand access to services and enhance the deployment of new tools for the detection, treatment, and prevention of malaria, including innovative diagnostics, medicines, vaccines, vector control products, and improved mechanisms for surveillance and response, especially for the most-at-risk population.”

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening the health system, the governor added that his government has embarked on interventions, including the distribution of treated mosquito nets, advocacy, and others to ensure that the people are properly equipped to fight malaria and other diseases.