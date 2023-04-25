  • Tuesday, 25th April, 2023

Nigeria Governors’ Forum Holds Valedictory Session for Outgoing 17 Govs

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of all elected governors, will  tomorrow (Wednesday) hold a valedictory session for all outgoing governors, while officially ending the tenure of Governor  Waziri Tambuwal as the chairman of the forum.

A statement by Director, Media and  Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, said that the forum  would  be holding its 2023 valedictory meeting  tomorrow 26th April 2023.

It therefore said that all the 36 governors are invited to the session in line with ‘invitation   by the Director-General of the NGF Mr. Asishana  Okauru.

It further stated that after the chairman’s brief and few parting remarks, the floor would be open for valedictories from members.  Seventeen 17 governors are leaving the forum, having completed their terms of office, while plans have reached an advanced stage for the on-boarding of the new governors at the upcoming NGF induction for new and returning Governors, which comes up between 14th and 17 May 2023.

The  meeting  will also effectively end the Governors’ Fayemi/Tambuwal leadership of the Forum.

 The statement added that another chairman will, in due course, emerge from among governors of the majority party, stating first termers are ineligible to vie for the Chairmanship of the Forum.

Nigeria Governors’ Forum Holds Valedictory Session for Outgoing 17 Govs

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of all elected governors, will  tomorrow (Wednesday) hold a valedictory session for all outgoing governors, while officially ending the tenure of Governor  Waziri Tambuwal as the chairman of the forum.

A statement by Director, Media and  Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, said that the forum  would  be holding its 2023 valedictory meeting  tomorrow 26th April 2023.

It therefore said that all the 36 governors are invited to the session in line with ‘invitation   by the Director-General of the NGF Mr. Asishana  Okauru.

It further stated that after the chairman’s brief and few parting remarks, the floor would be open for valedictories from members.  Seventeen 17 governors are leaving the forum, having completed their terms of office, while plans have reached an advanced stage for the on-boarding of the new governors at the upcoming NGF induction for new and returning Governors, which comes up between 14th and 17 May 2023.

The  meeting  will also effectively end the Governors’ Fayemi/Tambuwal leadership of the Forum.

 The statement added that another chairman will, in due course, emerge from among governors of the majority party, stating first termers are ineligible to vie for the Chairmanship of the Forum.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.