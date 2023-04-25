Lightning Strike Warning Not from Us, Should Be Disregarded, Says NiMet

•Insists it remains sole authority to issue meteorological data, forecasts

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja



The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) yesterday told Nigerians to disregard the information issued and disseminated by a body called the Nigerian Lightning Safety and Research Center (NLSRC), that had alerted citizens to the possibility of lightning strikes across the nation in May.

The NLSRC had in a publication alerted the public on the possibility of lightning strikes across Nigeria next month.

But NiMet in a statement issued in Abuja, by its General Manager, Public Relations, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, stressed that NiMet was the sole authority to prescribe and issue the meteorological data and information required for all sectoral activities in Nigeria (Section 7(2).”

NiMet therefore advised Nigerians to obtain all weather-related information/warning from its headquarters in Abuja; from any of its duly authorised publication or any NiMet licenced/authorised body, in line with the requirements of the law.

This, it stated would help ensure the accuracy and reliability of such information.

NiMet further advised the public to promptly report any observed unauthorised dissemination of weather/meteorological information to the agency through the office of the Director General/CEO.

On its Twitter handle, @NigeriaLSRC, the purported Nigeria Lighting Safety and Research Centre, displaying a map of Nigeria had on April 15 stated: “Thunderstorms are expected to spread across Nigeria throughout May. The RED states are at higher risk of severe lightning strikes & flooding. Prepare for possible fatalities & fire outbreaks. Stay informed & stay safe.

#Nigeria #Nigerians #LightningSafetyNG.”

However, NiMet stressed that at no time did it authorise NLSRC to issue such weather forecast to the public, stating that this was the statutory function of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

NiMet stated that the Agency was statutorily mandated under Sections 7 (1) (a) and (i) of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency Establishment Act, 2022 (NiMet Act), to advise the federal government on all aspects of meteorology and to collect, process and disseminate all meteorological data and information within and outside Nigeria.

“Further to the above stated provisions, any person who collects, uses or disseminates weather forecast or any other meteorological information obtained from any other source outside the approval, licence or authority of the agency for commercial or public purpose, commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine or a term of imprisonment or both (Section 30 (2) of the NiMet Act).

“Consequently, the public is hereby advised to totally discountenance the information issued/disseminated by the NLSRC as stated above, as well as any meteorological information issued or to be issued by this body or from any source outside of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency or the agency’s approval/authorisation.

“NiMet is not responsible or liable in any way for any consequence(s) resulting from reliance or acting upon the said weather information issued by NLSRC or any meteorological/weather information obtained from any source outside of its approval/authorisation,” it said.