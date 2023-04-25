Kidnapped Traditional Chief Dies in Captivity, Co-abductee Freed

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



A prominent traditional Chief and Cashew farmer of the agrarian community of Aghara in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Chief David Obadofin, who was kidnapped on Easter Sunday, has reportedly died in the kidnappers’ den.

Obadofin was said to have passed on last Thursday, 12 days after he was kidnapped, when he could no longer withstand the torture of his captors.

Sources, however, hinted that his co-abductee, Temidayo Elewa, has since been set free.

She was freed at Obajana in Lokoja Local Government Area of the state, from where family members picked her up on Saturday morning, for medical attention.

A source involved in the negotiation told journalists that when the abductors noticed that Pa. Obadofin was becoming too weak, they agreed to collect M2,000,000 for release of the two victims and started mounting pressure for the payment.

Meanwhile, they blind folded Temidayo and separated her to a different location. Unfortunately, the monarch died before ransom could be delivered.

Conscious of the advance of a search group, made up of hunters, vigilantes and some Fulani volunteers, the gunmen set Temidayo free.

She allegedly roamed the jungle alone that Thursday to Friday. After many hours, she met a sawing machine operator, who eventually led her to freedom.

She claimed that the search party nabbed one of the suspects, who has allegedly helped in efforts to recover Pa Obadofin’s corpse.

“We have seen the lady and taken her to hospital. We picked her up in a village behind Obajana. As for Baba, we know he is dead but we are still combing the jungle for his remains.

“We will not let go because we are confident that God will guide our efforts to the root of this disaster. We will not let go or give up,” an anonymous source involved in the operations said.

Obadofin, a major Cashew farmer and Temidayo were abducted on Easter Monday from his farm residence in Aghara at about 11pm. The gunmen shot madam Toyin Onare, a widow who was in the farm as a labourer.

Toyin was rushed to hospital in Kabba, headquarter of the LGA, about 35 minutes drive away. Unfortunately, she was confirmed dead on arrival.

There were concerns about the monarch’s chances of survival as he was said to be on medication for age-related diseases aside the trauma and rough treatment he received from the gunmen.

The gunmen made contact the following day, demanding for N60,000,000 ransom. The late chief allegedly said the gunmen fed them with roasted yam.

The public relations officer of Kogi State police command, SP William Aya, said he was not aware of the death of the farmer but promised to find out and revert.