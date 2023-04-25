  • Tuesday, 25th April, 2023

Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon, Abubakar, Tinubu, Others Expected at Book Launch on Osinbajo

Nigeria

Organisers of the “Osinbajo Strides”, a book in honour of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo would now publicly present the collection of articles by 25 writers at a virtual event to hold 5pm on May 1.

According to a statement yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari would be the father of the day.

The Foreword of the book was written by General Abudulsalami Abubakar and former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon would chair the book launch.

Expected at the event are:  Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo; President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Vice President-Elect, Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and all State Govs; Senators and Reps members.

It disclosed that famed author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, would speak on the theme: ‘Inspiring A New Nigeria.’

“Twenty-five prominent journalists and writers from across the country had come together to write the book, ‘OSINBAJO STRIDES: Defining Moments of an Innovative Leader,’ as earlier announced.

“They are: Richard Akinnola, Azu Ishiekwene, Garba Mohammed, Etim Etim, Donu Kogbara, Sadiq Abdullateef, Fatima Mamman-Daura, James Akpandem, Mustapha Ogunsakin, Dayo Akintobi, Dr. Wale Adeduro, Columba Ogah, Haruna Abdullahi, Temilade Okesanjo, Arukaino Umukoro, Olaolu Beckley, Jude Zoho, Vitalis Obidiaghaa, Seun Bisuga, Seyi Gesinde, Faith Dafe-Joseph, Muritala Ayinla, Abimbola Olaniyan and Ibrahim Bature. Mr Jahman Anikulapo was the Editorial Consultant for the work.

“The book is essentially a collection of essays written by the journalists, writers and other persons from different walks of life. It periscopes the Vice President’s public service since he was Special Adviser to the Attorney-General of the Federation in 1988 to date. Foreword is written by His Excellency, General Abudulsalami Abubakar.

“A blurb would be made available ahead of the public presentation. Proceeds from the sales of the book will go to charity organisations.

“The launch event is organised by PYO Collective, a nonpartisan and multicultural group of Nigerians who are interested in good governance and economic development of the country. Its core values include ethics, professionalism, honesty & accountability and good governance.

“PYO Collective promotes unity and prosperity of our dear country. Our membership is drawn from across the country and includes writers of the essays in the book.”

