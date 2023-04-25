  • Tuesday, 25th April, 2023

Biden Announces Reelection Bid

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

U.S. President Joe Biden, plans to run for another term in office, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy.

“To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” Biden tweeted.

“That’s why I’m running for reelection as president of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”

The tweet came with a three-minute video clip launching his campaign for re-election in 2024.

Biden won the 2020 presidential election against then Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

Biden has been in office since January 2021; he moved into the White House as the oldest president ever.

Biden will be 81 years old at the time of the election in about one and a half years.

At the end of a possible second term, he would be 86. (dpa/NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.