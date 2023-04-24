Service Chiefs Fete Wounded Troops at Sallah, Say Welfare of Personnel Top Priority

*Troops kill seven bandits in Zamfara

*94,655 insurgents surrender to troops

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya and his counterpart, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, weekend, feted wounded troops of the North-east Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on order to boost their morale in the critical stage of the ongoing counter terrorism and insurgency operations.



This is as troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have vanquished seven terrorists and destroyed several bandits camps in Zamfara State.

The combined salah luncheon, said a military statement, availed the service chiefs the opportunity to commemorate and celebrate the spirit of the Eid-el-Fitr with troops of Operation Hadin Kai especially, the Muslim faithful.

Also, the Theater Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali, said military operations forced more terrorists to surrender, adding that, so far, 94, 655 insurgents had surrendered to troops.



The service chiefs, who were visibly impressed with the performance of the troops, reaffirmed their commitment to their welfare during a Sallah luncheon organised in honour of the troops by the Headquarters Theatre Command at the Maimalari Military Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The duo maintained that welfare of troops remained top priority.



In his remarks, Yahaya stated that those wounded in action would continue to receive the support and special vocational training to help them cope with their new health status and overcome psychological trauma.

He also added that he embarked on mass housing development project to assuage the housing challenges faced by personnel after retirement.

Yahaya noted that due to the introduction of reasonable discounts by the Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL) in favour of its personnel, the project would provide the necessary succour of post-retirement housing.

The COAS reiterated that the initiative was in line with his cardinal mission of making the welfare of personnel a priority to transform the Nigerian Army as aptly captured in his vision.



He added that this had partly informed his drive in the construction and rehabilitation of numerous facilities across army formations and units, ranging from living accommodations, office complexes, training schools, and other support facilities in the barracks.

On his part, Amao represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans COPP (NAF) Air Vice Marshal Idi Lubo commended the theatre commander, all officers and men of OPHK for their hardwork, dedication to duty, loyalty, patriotism and sacrifice in the conduct of operations to defeat the insurgents and bringing about lasting peace to our country.



He said successes recorded were not only a clear indication of the desire of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to build capacities in defence of the country but “also a testimony that my vision for the Nigerian Air Force which is to enhance and sustain critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives is already yielding positive result.

“Our collective effort has ensured that BHTs/ISWAP fighting elements in the region have no breathing space. Your efforts are yielding the desired results and I urge you not to rest on your oars,” he said.



In his congratulatory message, the Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, represented by the Acting Head of Service, Mallam Fannami, thanked the service Chiefs, Theatre Commander, soldiers and officers of the Operation HADIN KAI, 7 Division, Nigerian Army for organising the sallah luncheon for wounded soldiers and personnel of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air force.

Meanwhile, the Theater Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali, has said military operations had forced more terrorists to surrender, and that some 94, 655 insurgents had surrendered to troops.



Ali assured the people that, “We would not be complacent to avoid a reversal of the gains already made, rather, we would continue to be more decisive and intensify the strangulation strategy, which encompasses kinetic and non-kinetic efforts against the terrorists.”

While stating the significance of the occasion, the theatre commander noted that it afforded the service chiefs the opportunity to appreciate huge sacrifices by troops in restoring peace and normalcy to the entire North-east region, and thanked the service Chiefs for their very visible concern for troops’ welfare in Operation Hadin Kai.



“It has indeed spurred us to strive for more successes. We are indebted to your many visits to the theatre, which have come with definite benefits to the theatre in terms of heightened troops morale, equipment support and provision of strategic guidance for operational activities.”

In a related development, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, have vanquished seven terrorists and destroyed several bandits camps in Zamfara State.

A military statement said troops conducted clearance Operations in Birnin Tsaba, Tsanu, Lamba, Gabas, Gidan Kaso, and Dumburum Forest in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State and made contact with terrorists.

It said troops neutralised seven terrorists, destroyed several bandits camps and recovered seven motorcycles, two empty AK 47 magazines and one Baofeng radio.