  • Monday, 24th April, 2023

Nuhu: Nigerian Runners Ready to Smash Barriers at 9th Okpekpe Race

Sport | 1 hour ago

Renowned distance running coach, Stephen Nuhu, said at the weekend that he expects the first ever sub-30 minutes run for men at the 9th Okpekpe International 10km Road Race scheduled to hold next month in Okpekpe, Edo State.

Nuhu, who is in Pankshin, one of the coldest cities in Plateau State preparing the athletes for the World Athletics gold label race said the performances in training have convinced him this will be the year Nigerians will see a sub-30 minutes run for the men.

“We are in Pankshin preparing for next month’s Okpekpe international 10km road race and I can tell you we are ready to break the 30 minutes barrier for men and 34 minutes for women,” began  Nuhu.

The coach insisted that he  is not only encouraged by the performances in training but also how the athletes have fared in recent competitions they have participated in around Nigeria, especially the first National Cross Country race in February.

“The cross country race has helped in the training of the athletes and some of the athletes who took part in the race in Jos have been registered for the Okpekpe race,” he revealed.

Plateau State duo of Kefar Williams and Blessing Solomon made history as the first winners of the first National Cross Country race held at the Rhino Golf Course in Jos last February.

Kefar ran 31:38.30 to win the race ahead of 2022 National 3000m steeplechase champion, Stephen Joshua (31:51.69) and Emmanuel Gyang (32:01.77) who came second and third respectively.

Nuhu is confident that any or all of the trio who made it to the podium in Jos, running through that barriers can run inside 30 minutes in Okpekpe.

“Running 31 minutes in a cross country race is not easy and when they run on an almost even surface, you can expect a faster time,” said the coach.

Nuhu also pointed to the performances of the athletes at the eighth edition of the race in 2022.

“Last year, Ismail Sadjo ran 31:12 to come in as the first Nigerian man at that edition. In fact, two of them ran inside 31.20 at the race and this is a marked improvement from what we have been seeing in previous editions. This has given me confidence this year will witness the breaking of that 30-minutes barrier which can put them in the podium.”

Last year Ethiopia’s Yasin Haji ran 29:05 to win the men’s race while the women’s race was won by Anchinalu Dessie also of Ethiopia who ran 33.09.

Okpekpe road race is the first World Athletics label road race in West Africa and the first 10km road race in Nigerian to be awarded a gold label status.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.