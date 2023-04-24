Makinde on 2nd Term: We’ll Not Relent Until We Achieve Our Goals

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, declared that his administration would not relent until it achieves its set goals as itemised in the roadmap for sustainable development of Oyo State, 2023-2027.



The governor, while speaking yesterday at the special thanksgiving organised in his honour and to celebrate the 89th birthday of his Aunt, Chief (Mrs.) Victoria Modupe Alo (Mama Akure), reassured the people of his dedication to the growth and development of the state.

The thanksgiving witnessed by members of the Makinde and Omorege families as well as top government officials was held at the Rehoboth Cathedral, Victory International Church, Complex, Oluyole, Ibadan.



Makinde called on religious leaders and residents of the state to continue to pray for his administration, stating that people in government needed divine wisdom to navigate through the treacherous and slippery political terrain.

Accordimg to him, his administration was able to achieve close to 80 per cent of its set goals under Omituntun 1.0, and that he would not relent until he achieved all the set goals itemised under Omituntun 2.0.



While congratulating Mama Alo at 89, the governor prayed that she would continued to enjoy good health and long life.

“After the March 18 (governorship election), this is an opportunity to also appreciate you for giving us the mandate for another four years. For the first term, we have achieved 80 per cent of what we promised to do for the people of Oyo State. This second term, I would like to assure us that we will do more.

“People do say that second term governors don’t perform effectively, but we already came up with a roadmap for sustainable development of Oyo State, 2023-2027, and we will not relent until we achieve what we have itemised in the document.

“Let me also say you need to continue to pray for us as we need divine wisdom so that we can be able to navigate through the treacherous and slippery political terrain.”

Earlier, in his sermon, titled “Divine wisdom,” the Presiding Bishop of the Victory International Cathedral, Pastor Taiwo Adelakun, admonished political office holders and leaders to always seek divine wisdom, while praying for the success of the governor’s second term in office.