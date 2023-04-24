FMN Rewards Dealers with Redistribution Trucks to Drive Supply Chain Efficiency



As part of its commitment to nurturing sustainable partnerships, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), rewarded B2C top-performing dealers with distribution trucks to further boost supply chain efficiency. The presentation of the trucks took place at an event held at the FMN headquarters, in Lagos.



Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, of the Foods Division, Mr. Devlin Hainsworth expressed his gratitude to the partners for their dedication and hard work. He noted that their contributions have played a significant role in the growth and success of the company, and the gifting of the trucks is a way to further strengthen the partnership.



He said, “We appreciate the hard work and commitment of our partners in helping us achieve our business objectives. As we continue to grow and expand, we recognize the importance of having a robust distribution network, and that is why we are gifting these trucks to our partners. We look forward to a golden future.”



He also stated that Flour Mills of Nigeria remains committed to supporting its distributors and creating an enabling environment for their businesses to thrive.

Thanking FMN for the handover of trucks, another recipient, Opeyemi Idris, the Manager of Fulcrum Golden Heritage said: “Seeing this truck today, I am very happy, I wasn’t expecting this big truck, I was expecting the smaller one. I am proud of FMN and we are very grateful to FMN for this gift of a truck, we believe it is going to stimulate our efforts in regard to the distribution of FMN products. We pray that God replenishes them and continues to expand their business in Nigeria and all over the world