FMAN Sensitizes UNILAG Students on Investment Opportunities in Capital Markets



In a bid to boost capital market awareness and inclusion, especially among young people in Nigeria, the Fund Managers Association of Nigeria (FMAN) sensitized the penultimate and final year students of the Faculty of Management Sciences of the University of Lagos (UNILAG)comprising six departments- Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Employment Relations and Human Resources Management (ER&HM), Actuarial Sciences, and Insurance , on the need to invest in the plethora of legitimate opportunities available in the Nigerian capital market.



Over a thousand students attended the event, which was held at the Tayo Aderinokun Hall. The leadership of FMAN was represented by the President Mr. Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, the Vice President, Ms. Adaku Ijara, and the Chairperson of the Technical and Enlightenment Committee (TEC), Mrs. Fadekemi Obasanya, while the principal officers of the institution were represented by the Sub-dean of the faculty, Dr. Ekundayo Badejo. The event was also attended by several licensed fund managers, including Stanbic Asset Management, United Capital, Anchoria, Apel Capital, Emerging Africa, STL Asset, Lotus Capital, Cardinal Stone, Chapel Hill, etc.



The event featured a variety of sessions, one of which was a 30-minute presentation by Mr. Ahmed Banu CFA on the subject of “Now You Are Here, What Next.” Mr. Banu exhorted the students to start investing in the capital market, leveraging on mutual funds as a viable means given the ease that it offers and since some of them might have little or no knowledge about the market. With mutual funds, he says, “you can sleep soundly at night knowing that your money or funds are in safe hands and with skilled professionals who are trained in the art of navigating the market.” Mr. Banu further emphasized the advantages of beginning to invest at a young age, using Warren Buffett as an example.



He advised the students to conduct a thorough study before investing and to avoid Ponzi Schemes and other illicit money-doubling schemes.

Commenting on the event, the President of FMAN, Mr. Aig-Imoukhede rationalized the event underpinning it to the need to democratize wealth for everyone, especially through knowledge of the capital markets. He also re-emphasized some of the many opportunities available in the market and thanked everyone in attendance, especially the students, urging them to practice all they learnt during the interactive lecture. He ended by congratulating the prize winners