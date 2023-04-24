  • Monday, 24th April, 2023

Five-storey Building Collapses in Lagos

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Rebecca Ejifoma

A five-storey building under construction at 45 Ladipo Oluwole in the Apapa GRA, Lagos State, yesterday collapsed.

This tragic incident is coming barely 72 hours after a seven-storey building caved in on the Banana Island area of the state.

According to the Lagos State Government, the developer ignored the ‘stop work and seal up orders’ of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The physical planning incident management had flagged the incident on its platform yesterday evening.

“This triggered immediate preliminary inquiries that showed that officers of LASBCA had issued a number of contravention notices: ‘stop work and seal up orders’, which the developer ignored and carried on with construction without any recourse whatsoever to the authorities,” the statement added.

While there was no casualty record, the agency has cordoned off and taken over the site.

The state Deputy Director of Public Affairs Ministry for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mukaila Sanusi, warned that this particular incident, like similar others, reinforces the government’s repeated calls for responsible behaviour on the part of all stakeholders in the built environment.

“The state government has immediately activated inquiries into the collapse to unravel the minute details and guide appropriate actions,” he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.