Finalists Emerge in Nigeria Info’s Debate Tournament

After weeks of intense debate sessions on a broad spectrum of socio-political and economic issues, Ruth Okorocha, a 15-year-old student of Kingsway College, and Ramadan Oladipupo, a 15-year-old student of the Federal Government College, Ijanikin, have emerged as the finalists of Nigeria Info’s I Beg to Differ Student Debate Tournament.

Ruth and Ramadan successfully defeated Deborah Pamzat, a 16-year-old student of the Lagos State Model Senior College, and Tanvita Koushik, a 15-year-old student of Avi-Cenna International Student, at the semi-final stages as they debated on the topics entitled “Religious Leaders and Institutions Should Stay Out of Politics” and “Insurance Is a Viable Product for Developing Countries” respectively.

Speaking about the progress of the competition, the Group Brand Manager for Nigeria Info, Sandra Ezekwesili, noted that the high level of preparedness experienced during this student debate tournament indicates that Nigerian youths are ready to positively change the overall narrative of this country.

“From the experiences so far with the debaters, I can boldly say that the future prospects of Nigeria is bright. This is because the debaters have demonstrated a deep level of interest and understanding of the diverse socio-economic issues that affect the growth and developmental pace of the country. It is therefore, on this backdrop that we as a brand are happy to be at the forefront of creating a viable platform that enables Nigerian youths to showcase their intellectual competencies while also having to proffer outstanding solutions to the myriad of challenges that impact our national interest,” she said.

The “I Beg To Differ” Student Debate Tournament is a youth-led initiative of Nigeria Info which aims to develop the intellectual capabilities of Nigerian youths through intellectually-stimulating debate competitions on both national and global issues.