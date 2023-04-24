FG Pledges to Evacuate Nigerians Back Home from Sudan in Next Two Days

*Preparations in advance stage to receive them in Egypt, says Onyeama

*Air Peace expresses willingness to offer service free of charge

Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Chinedu Eze in Lagos

The federal government has assured that Nigerians trapped in crisis-ridden Sudan would be evacuated between the next two days.

This was just as the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, yesterday, expressed willingness to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded in Sudan, saying Nigerian students and others stranded in the nation have urgent need for help.



The federal government also disclosed that talks were in advance stage with the Sudanese government to allow a safe passage from the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama gave the assurance during an interview on Channels TV, yesterday.

Onyeama, who said stranded Nigerians may be transported from Sudan by road into Egypt, revealed that already Nigerian Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, was making arrangements to receive them.



The Minister said at the moment airlifting the stranded citizens from Sudan had been ruled out because of the large contingent of 5,500, insisting that some of the countries who have started airlifting their citizens have far smaller citizens as low as 100.

Onyeama, who argued that no one saw the crisis degenerating to the present level said: “No country evacuated from Sudan before two days ago,” insisting that there is crisis in some African countries as well and that does not mean citizens should be immediately evacuated from them.



He argued that should Nigeria resort to airlifting a paltry 100 people from the large contingent, it would be seen as favouring some citizens over others.

He noted that what was delaying the evacuation was the need to receive the assurance of the Sudanese government so as not to put the lives of the Nigerians at risk during their transportation from the country into Egypt.



He said: “We need the assurance of the Sudanese government to take them out to the border of our choice. If they are attacked on the road without assurance from the Sudanese government, we would be blamed.”



He ruled out any military operation in Sudan to get the stranded Nigerians out, stating that, “we would cross that bridge when we get there.”

He insisted that no one taught the crisis was going to degenerate to its present level as it was merely seen previously as a misunderstanding between the Sudanese President and his Vice President.



He argued that the Nigerian government was yet to see any reason that could lead to Nigerians being targeted by the fractions.

He also assured Nigerians of their safety in any country they may be residing, stating that the Nigerian government has a robust plan to protect its citizens in whatever country they are residing.



He said: “We engage with their host nations to see they are protected.”

Meanwhile, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, has expressed willingness to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded in Sudan.

The Air Peace chairman said if the Nigerians could be moved to a neigbouring country the airline would fly there and evacuate them, as Sudan’s airspace is presently closed from civil aviation flights.



Onyema said he was compelled to help because Nigeria cannot afford to lose her citizens in that country, adding that it would be his own commitment to make sure that stranded Nigerians in the war-torn country are safe.



He said everything must not be left for government alone, especially as the situation calls for urgency and immediate action.

“Again, Air Peace is willing to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan free of charge if government can get them to a safe and secure airport in any of the neighbouring countries bordering Sudan. Everything must not be left for government and government alone. It will be a privilege and honour of tremendous pride that we will be out there to give every Nigerian stranded in Sudan a sense of pride and oneness in their country.

“We are very ready to do it immediately. No time wasting. Any action that would promote national pride, national cohesion, peace and unity, we are for it. Again, we have no apologies for believing in our nation and loving the nation despite certain national challenges.

“If they are moved to Kenya or Uganda or any other country, we will move in to get them out. Some parents have started calling on us to help. We are ready to do this again and again,” he said.

In 2019, Air Peace deployed flights to evacuate Nigerians in South Africa when xenophobic attack against Africans living in that country threatened the lives of Nigerians.