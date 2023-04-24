Compensate North-west Region with Senate Presidency, Group Urges President-elect

Segun James

The Support Group for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the North-west region has urged the president-elect to consolidate on the electoral gains he made in the North-west region and should not compromise in compensating the region.

The group made the call in a statement signed by the youth leader for the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West, Hon. Abdulalmid Umar, saying the president-elect would be building on the strong political base he had achieved during the last election in the Northwest by compensating the zone with the Senate presidency.

“If side stepped, the zone which had returned greatest votes for the president-elect would be discouraged, and see no reason to work as hard or harder in the next election,” the group said, adding that the group might be tempted to go for a Northern candidate in the next election if one is fielded.

Umar who attested to the hard work put in to deliver huge votes for the president-elect in spite of formidable opponents in the zone from other political parties said it would only be proper to compensate them with zoning the Senate presidency to the North-west zone.

According to him, “The president-elect should be consolidating on the high votes he recorded in our zone so as to override attempts that both PDP and NNPP will make to muzzle the APC,” adding that “the pressure will be too much on our party and membership if we do not have a formidable force to withstand pressures from opposing parties who already have Kano State governorship and four out of the six governors from the zone.

“To retain our relevance in the zone, push ahead to gain more grounds, as well as consolidate on our electoral performance, the zone, more than any other, should have the Senate president.”

The request, Umar said was further supported by the fact that “we have an eminently qualified candidate who fits the bill in the person of a three-time senator, “who as well was once in the House of Representatives, Barau Jubrin.”