The Rise and Rise of Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe

When people say that a person is special and then turn around to say that we are all special, they have not said anything profound. The truth is that even in our shared specialness, what makes us different from one another is how we use our gifts. For Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe, this is a no-brainer. If you have ever seen or read the Christian daily devotional known as Our Daily Manna, you have benefited from the specialness of Bishop Kwakpovwe.

Different men of clergy in Nigeria are known for different things. For Kwakpovwe, the daily devotional is the main force for his peerless reputation. Placed against others that started the pastoral ministry at the same time as he did, Kwakpovwe looks far more demure, cool, and content. But there are many reasons for this.

For one, Bishop Kwakpovwe did not take up the pastoral mantle to be popular. Second, he did not come to leave the world in stitches or do the motivational speaking thing that many people have grown numb to. No, Kwakpovwe came to change the world, making series after series of impacts with whatever he has in his hand.

Indeed, Kwakpovwe has done exactly this with Our Daily Manna. With this daily devotional, the trained pharmacist and author has changed lives. And yet, many of those he has helped do not know that he is the founder and senior pastor of Manna Prayer Mountain (MPM) Ministry Worldwide, Lagos. They have little idea that he holds an annual program titled ‘World Anointing Night’ which was reportedly streamed live in more than 200 countries in 2018.

What about his other books, including War Against Haman? Or his welfare ministry to the underprivileged, Mercy Week? Or his Dream Center (Nigeria) initiative for those in need, whether bereaved or substance users?

But it is good that Kwakpovwe’s daily devotional, Our Daily Manna, is the most popular thing about him. After all, that is changing lives every day.