Shell Wins Seventh Award at 2023 Nigeria International Energy Summit

Ejiofor Alike

Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCiN) have won a seventh award at the ongoing sixth Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES).

This latest award for “Outstanding Commitment To Nigeria’s Decade Of Gas,” was given to the energy giant by the Nigerian Gas Association in recognition of SCiN’s contributions to the realisation of the federal government’s ‘Decade of Gas’ aspiration.

Earlier, at the State House Banquet Hall, SCiN had won six other awards including “Upstream Company of the Year 2022;” “Best Offshore Oil & Gas Development Facilities Company;” “Best Exhibitor 2022;” “Best Gender Support Company in the Energy Space;” with the “African Oil & Gas Policy Advocate & Shaper of the Year” award going to Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Mr. Ed Ubong,

Receiving the 7th award, Country Chair, SCiN, and Managing Director, the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, who was accompanied by the Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Mrs. Elohor Aiboni, expressed his pleasure over the awards as they are a recognition of SCiN’s commitment to Nigeria’s energy-mix objectives.

“We are immensely grateful for the recognition of Shell’s contributions to the Decade of Gas aspiration,” Okunbor said, “and we remain relentless in our bid to make significant contributions to the progress of the energy industry in Nigeria,” he added.