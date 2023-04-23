  • Sunday, 23rd April, 2023

NEMA Seeks Appropriate Window to Evacuate Stranded Nigerians from War-torn Sudan 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said it is seeking appropriate window of opportunity to evacuate all stranded Nigerians back home in a safe and dignified manner from war torn Sudan.

The agency noted that the move became imperative due to what it described as widespread public concern on the situation in Sudan especially with regards to the ongoing conflict and the safety of Nigerian citizens.

NEMA in a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja by Head, Press Unit 

NEMA, Manzo Ezekiel, read: “The attention of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is drawn to the widespread public concern on the situation in Sudan especially in regards to the ongoing conflict and the safety as well as  well-being of stranded Nigerian citizens including hundreds of students in various universities of the country.

“It has become necessary to inform the public that NEMA is in constant communication with all relevant partners including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and security agencies while seeking for an appropriate window of opportunity to evacuate all stranded Nigerians back home in a safe and dignified manner.

“The current emergency situation in Sudan is very complex with fighting between the warring factions going on and all airports and land boarders closed.

“NEMA is working assiduously with all its partners and is constantly compiling updated information on the situation.”

The agency further revealed that a committee had been set up comprising professional emergency responders,  search and rescue experts to constantly evaluate the situation and seek for the safest way to evacuate the Nigerian citizens even if it is through a country neighbouring Sudan. 

It said: “the Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed has assured that NEMA is very much concerned and on top of the situation and is working on all possible options of bringing the stranded Nigerians back home to their loved ones in safe and dignified manner.”


