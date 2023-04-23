Gbajabiamiala, Wase, Others Mourn Death of Taraba Reps Member-elect 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase; and Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Aliyu Betara, have mourned the death of Ismaila Maihancil, a member-elect of the House from Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency in Taraba state.

Recall that Maihanci, according to reports, died yesterday after a brief illness.

His death comes about two months after winning the Taraba Reps seat, and less than two months to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement issued yesterday by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said he was shocked that Maihanci died at the young age of 37.

The statement was titled, ‘Gbajabiamila Sad over Death of Taraba House of Representatives Member-Elect, Maihanci.’

The Speaker describing the news of the demise of the member-elect as devastating and disheartening.

He said from the little that he was told about the late Maihanci, “the Taraba politician was one Nigerian who was ready to serve his people diligently.”

“The Speaker expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late politician, the people and the government of Taraba State, especially his constituents at Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency. He prayed for the repose of the soul of Hon. Ismaila Yushau Maihanci, and that God should give his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement partly read.

Similarly, Wase, in a separate statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, expressed grief over the passing on of Maihanchi, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Taraba State over his death.

Titled, ‘Wase Mourns Taraba Member-elect,’ the Deputy Speaker, “while praying that God will comfort his immediate family over the painful loss, he prayed that the Almighty Allah will grant him eternal rest.”

Also, Betara commiserated with the people and Government of Taraba State over the loss of one of the member-elect.

Betara, in a statement issued by his media campaign team, titled ‘Hon. Betara Mourns Taraba Member-Elect, Maihanchi,’ expressed grief over the ugly incident. The lawmaker described the late member-elect as a brother and friend.

The statement partly reads, “It is with heavy heart that I received the news about the passing away of my brother and member-elect, Hon. Ismaila Yushau Maihanchi, this morning. I was with him shortly before I departed to Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj.

“Hon Ismai’l Maihanshi, Member-elect from Taraba was one of the front soldiers of ‘One NATION, Forward-Together.’ The news of his death came as a huge shock to me, knowing full well the depth of his knowledge and vision for a prosperous Nigeria, which we collectively share.

“Hon. Ismai’l Maihanchi will sorely be missed by all of us. My condolences to the Government and people of Taraba State, as well as his immediate family. May Almighty Allah forgive his sins and grant the departed soul Jannatul-Firdaus. Amin.”

The late Maihanci contested the National Assembly election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and defeated his opponents from the All Progressives Congress, APC the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP and the Social Democratic Party, SDP respectively.