Diri Inaugurates 12.5km Road in A’Ibom, Says Emmanuel, a Silent Achiever

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri, has inaugurated 12.5-kilometre road traversing Ikot Akpan Afaha and Ikot Oku Usung in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Inaugurating the project with pomp at Ikot Akpan Afaha in Ukanafun Local Government Area, the Bayelsa State Governor described the road project initiated and completed by the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration as a significant infrastructure put in place to transform the socio-economic landscape of Ukanafun.

Sen. Diri pointed out that the road remained a strategic project, which would promote economic and social development in the community.

The governor, who was the special guest at the event described Emmanuel as a ‘noiseless’ achiever, a pacesetter and a man of character, thanking him for putting smiles on the faces of the people of Ukanafun, by extension the state.

He added that the administration of Governor Emmanuel had witnessed superlative transformation occasioned by massive provision of democratic dividends to the people.

“We are here to celebrate a man who has performed, a working governor for the people who hitherto had been denied a very significant infrastructure, of all infrastructure there is one infrastructure that is outstanding.

“The moment you link up a community you have actually brought civilisation to that community with a road and you have also opened up that community for economic and social development. The governor of Akwa Ibom is doing these things noiselessly,” he noted.

Diri thanked the people of Ukanafun and Akwa Ibom for supporting Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and urged the people to extend same support to the governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno.

Governor Emmanuel had earlier said that the 12.5km Ikot Akpan Afaha – Ikot Oku Usung road in Ukanafun is one of the projects executed in line with the eight point agenda of his administration which gives priority to rural development.

He revealed that beyond road projects, electricity and hospital projects would be inaugurated after he leaves office in May, 29, 2023.

On the Ukanafun General Hospital rehabilitation project, the Governor assured on it completion, saying his administration would provide the necessary logistics that will ensure the completion of the hospital and thanked the people of Ukanafun for their support during the general elections.

The state Chief Executive particularly appreciated Sen. Douye Diri, for honouring the invitation to inaugurate the road project, which he said is significant as it links many communities including that of the immediate past state party Chairman, late Hon. Udo Ekpenyong.

“We promised that throughout this season we want to go into the rural areas specifically to appreciate and also let the world see that in our second term when we expanded to the 8 point agenda, rural development was key in the agenda we had.

“Today we have road infrastructure, electricity, cottage hospitals, water schemes, small food processing industries all over the rural areas,” the Governor Emmanuel stressed.

Presenting an overview of the project, Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga, stated that the road with stretch has side drains and is constructed in line with international standard.

Prof Ibanga also said the road has 150mm laterite stone base and 150mm crush stone base course, 50mm asphalt drains course, and six outfall drains that evacuated water from the road.

He thanked the governor for giving the people of Ukanafun a road infrastructure that will enhance their socio-economic well-being.

In their goodwill messages, Member representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam in the House of Representatives, Hon. Unyime Idem, former Member, House of Representatives and the political leader of Ukanafun, Hon. Eno Akpan, State Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan, and the Chairman of Ukanafun local government area, Mr. Godwin Inyeng, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for providing the people of Ukanafun with essential infrastructure which will turn around the economy of the community.

Hon Unyime Idem described the governor as a leader who has left an indelible mark in the annals of Ukanafun, pointing out that the road project has given the community a facelift which will encourage economic activities and pledged their loyalty to the governor and the incoming administration.

The Managing Director of AYF Development Company, Mr. Fadi Aboulhosn, thanked Governor Emmanuel for giving them an opportunity to be part of history in Ukanafun and thanked the people of Ukanafun for creating a friendly environment during the project execution.