Anambra Establishes Bureau for Missing Persons

 The Anambra State government has approved the establishment of a bureau for missing persons.

The Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, in a statement yesterday said the approval was made at the State Executive Council meeting.

He said that the bureau would be domiciled in the Ministry of Justice.

He said the establishment of the bureau was part of the fulfillment of the recommendation by the Truth, Justice and Peace Commission.

The commission, which had Prof. Chidi Odinkalu as chairman, Bianca Ojukwu as Secretary and Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje the Commissioner of Justice as members submitted its report to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on February 17.

The commissioner said part of the mandate of the Bureau was to trace cases of missing persons and come up with the needed database to support Police investigations and eventual prosecution of suspects.

The committee, inaugurated by Soludo in June 23, 2022, followed agitations that led to killings and destructions of property in the state and the south-east region.

The purpose of the committee is to seek a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or real facts, and for the healing of the victims of the violence.

It was to account for the responsibility and accountability of the actors, conditional mercy for the repentant perpetrators.

It was also to handle victims’ restitution for certain losses and rehabilitation to allow restoration of peace and justice as well as the promotion of development in the state.

