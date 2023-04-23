 The Love of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega … How Nigerians Turned His SPAC Nation to ‘New Mecca’ in London

Clergy in Nigeria has always enjoyed the love of the people. After all, the thought is that the individuals that make up this group have the ears of God. But Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, the founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation) is different. People love him, it seems, because he knows how to have a good time and is a magnet for celebrities. Thus, Adegboyega has remained an oddity; an oddity that has the ears of very powerful and influential people across the country.

Adegboyega’s name is SPACNation, and that already says something about him. One, it says that he is not like the others who live outside the limelight of society and are so afraid of offending God that they remain within rank. Adegboyega is bolder and has shown his interest in high society, earning himself many friends as a result. Should any of the people running to meet up with Adegboyega in London come to a regular church in Nigeria, it would make strong waves. But, in Adegboyega’s SPACNation, such things are normal.

Among the celebrities that are five and six with Adegboyega is Davido. The singer has always loved Adegboyega and received the latter’s love in return. Adegboyega even postponed a concert after the death of Davido’s son as a way of honouring the singer. That struck many chords with people.

But Davido is not the only person that sees Adegboyega as a breath of fresh air and treats his London home as the New Mecca. There is also the Fuji music sensation and legend, K1 De Ultimate. So close has K1 become with Adegboyega that he wrote a song to celebrate the latter’s birthday last year. Adegboyega had a thrill, noting that “Alhaji just did a gospel song!! The scriptures he read here are amazingly powerful!!!!”

What about celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest and so many others? With Adegboyega, there is no discrimination, only open arms. And that is how he became the New Mecca for these celebrities, with his house becoming a compulsory stopover whenever they are in the UK.