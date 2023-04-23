  • Sunday, 23rd April, 2023

2023 UTME: JAMB Urges Candidates to Print Slips, Gives Deadline

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised candidates billed to sit the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to start printing their examination notification slips.

JAMB said the notification slips would contain their examination centres, time and date of examination and other essential details.

The examination is scheduled to hold from Tuesday, April 25 and May 2.

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said the information on the slip is to help the candidates locate their computer based test (CBT) centres with ease.

He said candidates must print their slips on or before Monday, April 24, adding that the examination body will be strict with the timing on the candidates’ slips.

The examination body also enjoined candidates to locate their centres before the day of their examination so as not to arrive late at the examination centre.

“Candidates are also advised against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, phones, among others,” JAMB said.

Meanwhile, to print the slips, JAMB asked candidates to visit its website “and click on “2023 UTME SLIP PRINTING” on the menu bar to know the time and venue of their examination.”

This year, about 1.6 million candidates are to sit the annual examination which enables admission seekers to gain admission into tertiary institutions of their choice including universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and monotechnics.

The board had ahead of the actual tests conducted a voluntary mock test for candidates on 30 March and 18 April.

