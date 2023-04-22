Suspended Adamawa REC at Large, Says INEC

‘We don’t know where he is… up till this moment, he has not reported to the commission’

Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it has no information on the whereabouts of the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa State, Hudu Ari.

Ari created confusion during the governorship supplementary election in the state held April 18, when he usurped the powers of the Returning Officer by announcing Aishatu ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner, even when collation had not been concluded.



INEC’s National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, who was speaking on a television programme yesterday said Ari had not reported to the headquarters of the commission in Abuja, several days after the electoral umpire summoned him.

Okoye said: “We don’t know where he is because, after this particular incident, the Commission wrote to him and also called him on the phone. He never returned any of the calls, he never answered any of the calls.



“We asked him to report to the Commission last Sunday, we didn’t see him, we asked him to report on Monday we didn’t see him. So up till this moment, he has not reported and we don’t know his whereabouts.”

Okoye added that it is the responsibility of the police to declare Ari wanted for failing to report to the commission or answer its calls.

“Well, that is the responsibility of the Nigerian police. If they feel that his presence is absolutely needed during the investigation and he is nowhere to be found, it is their prerogative and discretion to declare him wanted.



“We wrote to the Inspector General of Police and Secretary to the Government of the Federation. We have received a response from the Inspector General of Police and they have already commenced an investigation.

“My understanding is that the moment the Inspector General of Police concludes the investigation regarding the REC and every other individual who is involved and a prima facie case is established against the REC the file will be made available to the commission and the commission will begin prosecution of the REC,” he said.



The commission reported Ari’s infractions to President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday, who immediately approved his suspension, until the completion of an investigation by the Inspector General of Police on the case.

INEC eventually concluded the collation of the results of the Adamawa governorship supplementary election on Tuesday and declared Ahmodu Fintiri of the PDP winner.

Zuru Emirate Condemns Returning Officer’s Molestation

Meanwhile, the Zuru Emirate Council in Kebbi State has condemned the molestation of the Returning Officer of the just concluded governorship election in Adamawa State, Professor Abdullahi Zuru, by some angry political protesters on April 17.

The Emir of Zuru, Major General Muhammadu Sami, in a statement personally signed by him and made available to THISDAY in Abuja yesterday, said the news of Zuru’s harassment in Adamawa was received by the Emirate with rude shock.



The monarch has, therefore, demanded an unreserved apology from INEC and the Government of Adamawa State.

Part of the statement read, “The incident was not only unfortunate, but it remains the most disrespectful and dehumanizing experience a responsible and law-abiding elderly citizen could be allowed to go through, especially in the course of discharging his official duties as a responsible Nigerian.

“Thus, in very strong terms, the Zuru Emirate Council, without any equivocation, utterly condemns this barbaric and dastardly act unleashed on one of its most revered illustrious sons, great scholar, and elder.



“The trauma was not only torturous to the person of Professor Zuru and his family, but most embarrassing to the entire people of Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State. This is despicable and unacceptable to the people of Zuru in Kebbi State, Nigeria.

“Professor Zuru is one of the many responsible sons of the Zuru, which the Emirate Council is proud of. We are proud of his academic achievements, administrative acumen, and selflessness in service.



“This has earned him a pride of place in the minds of the people of Zuru Emirate across the nation. He is respected as an accomplished scholar, excellent administrator, responsible father, and a gentleman par excellence.

“Until he was appointed Commissioner of INEC in the North-west, Professor Zuru had served, among others, as Vice Chancellor (the 8th) of the Usmanu Dan Fodio University, Sokoto and Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero.



“The soft-spoken, amiable, and gentle Professor of Chemistry, has contributed immensely to the development of Zuru Emirate, Kebbi State, and Nigeria at large.

“The unfortunate incident, during which Professor Zuru was attacked by a mob took place on the 17th day of April 2023.

“The sad event occurred while Professor Zuru was performing a national assignment as one of the INEC Commissioners deployed to oversee the 2023 elections in Adamawa State.



“This incident has plunged the people of Zuru Emirate into a state of worry, apprehension, and sadness. It is worrisome that one of our illustrious sons and the highly respected elder was allowed to undergo such a barbaric and dehumanising experience in the hands of irritated youths in Nigeria today.

“On behalf of the entire people of Zuru Emirate, we demand an unreserved apology from the Adamawa State Government, INEC, and those it concerns. Also, we call on the federal government, through its relevant agencies or institutions, to expedite action towards unmasking and prosecuting the perpetrators of this dastardly act.



“Sincerely, we wish to use this medium to identify with and express our heartfelt sympathy to our dear son, father, and elder, Professor A A Zuru at such a turbulent moment in his life.

“Similarly, the Council commiserates with his family, students, and well-wishers at this most trying time. May Allah (SWT) grant him speedy recovery and strength. “Finally, the Emirate Council wishes to call on its people to remain calm and continue to pray for our son, Professor Zuru and his family at such a trying moment in his life.”