Senate Shifts Resumption to May 2

The Senate has rescheduled its resumption from Tuesday, 25th April, 2023 to Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023. 

This was contained in a statement by the Clerk to the Senate, Chinedu Francis Akubueze and available to journalists in Abuja yesterday.

Part of the statement read, “This is to inform all distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the resumption of the Senate in plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday, 25th April, 2023 to Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023. 

“All Distinguished Senators are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023 by 10:00a.m. prompt please. 

