Imo 2023: Okere Wins Accord Party Governorship Ticket

Ikenga Johnjude Okere was yesterday unanimously voted as the candidate for the Imo State Accord Party (AP) in the governorship primary election held in Owerri for the November 11, 2023, governorship election.

Announcing the result, the AP Governorship Election Committee Chairman, Joseph Omorogbe, noted that Okere was elected through a unanimous voice vote as he was the only aspirant for the election.

The Secretary of state three-member governorship election committee, Chief Batholowme Igbwedibia, said the event was a huge success, as it was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of rancour or bitterness.

The third member of the committee, Mr. Paschal Ndubuisi, confirmed that: “The primary election was free, fair and transparent.”

In his acceptance speech, Okere thanked party faithful, supporters and followers for their wonderful display of loyalty and discipline, as he promised to do his best to ensure success for the party in the governorship election.

Also, the Chairman of Accord Party, Elder Thankgod Ibeh, while presenting the party’s flag to Okere, urged him to work harder for the party’s victory.

