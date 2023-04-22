  • Saturday, 22nd April, 2023

I Hold No Grudge Against Anyone, Says Ganduje

Nigeria | 57 mins ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that he holds no grudge against anybody over his eight-year stewardship.

The governor made the assertion yesterday in his Sallah message issued in Kano by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba.

He stated that having been in the act of governance for more than two decades in the state, he has every cause to thank Allah and quit with no grievance against anyone.

The governor also reiterated his plea for forgiveness from those he might have offended in the cause of governing the state.

Ganduje said he had forgiven those who wronged him and they too should reciprocate the same by forgiving him.

The statement also called on the incoming government to ensure the completion of all viable projects embarked upon by his administration, which he said time could not permit their completion for the benefits of the people in the state.

He said the government was all about continuity, adding that no project executed with taxpayers’ money is worth abandoning.

The governor also appealed to Muslim faithful to imbibe the moral lessons of the Holy month of Ramadan, which teaches love and support for one another.

He stressed the need for fervent prayers for peace and development in the state and the country at large.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.