Glo Felicitates Muslims, Enjoins Faithful to be Guided By Lessons of Ramadan 

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has enjoined the Muslim faithful in Nigeria to remain steadfast to the lessons of the holy month of Ramadan which include Godliness, charity, good neighbourliness, contentment and righteousness.

The company made the call in a goodwill message to Nigerian Muslims to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration. It congratulated them on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, and urged them to see the season as a time for worship, reconciliation and sober reflection.

Globacom encouraged all Muslims to take advantage of the celebration to promote the fear of God and piety, and also called on all Nigerians to embrace peace and live in harmony with fellow Nigerians irrespective of tribe, political persuasion or religion.

Globacom reiterated its commitment to the continued provision of innovative and affordable voice and data services during the Eid-el-Fitr holidays and beyond, and called on its subscribers to use the unique services on its network to stay in touch with friends, family and loved ones.

The Ramadan fast takes place in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar as enshrined in the Holy Quran and is concluded with the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

