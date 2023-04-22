‘Give Fresh Senators Chance for Senate Presidency’

As the race to choose who leads the National Assembly as preparations to inaugurate the 10th National Assembly, the lawmakers have been urged to jettison ranking and throw the contest open to include first timers who have shown capacity, track record in performance and ability to build bridges across members from different parties.

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji who spoke in Abakaliki yesterday pointed out that Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, was the one best qualified for the role.

According to him, “as governor, he has excellent cooperation and working relationship with the Legislative Arm of government.

“This accounted for his support for a successor in office that is from the background of the legislature. The governor-elect was Speaker for eight years and legislator for 12 years,” he explained.

Orji described Umahi as a candidate that has indepth knowledge of the workings of the legislature as well as Intergovernmental relations, adding that as deputy governor, he stooped to conquer and was cracking the hardest kernel of his boss in fervent humility and profound loyalty.

As a state party chairman, Orji said Umahi built the biggest party office ever built by any democratic government in Africa, adding that he made Ebonyi State a reference point in innovative development in Nigeria.

He urged the lawmakers to give Umahi a chance as Senate President, and they will eventually agree and appreciate that Umahi is a ranking leader in capacity, experience, passion for service delivery and a rare leadership gem in Africa.

Orji stated that “in the 10th Senate, Nigerians want a Senate Presidency that will be vibrant, that will balance the national political equilibrium and geopolitical tripod. South-east deserves the fullest consideration in this regard. In Zoning considerations, South-east is one of the three major parts of the tripod. In the history of Nigeria’s independence, leadership of this nation has always stood on the tripod of East, West and North. This is fair and equitable.”

He advised that “In settling for South-east, the party in power and the distinguished Senators who are electing the Senate President should look at the pedigree not ranking of the aspirants; they should look at those who have served with proven records of probity and accountability.

They should make performance and leadership experience count and not the number of tenures spent by a ranking Senator.”

Orji pointed out that “Umahi is one of those from the South East that will bring glory and honour to the 10th Senate, adding that as governor for eight years, Umahi has been outstanding in his cooperation and smooth working relationship with the Legislative Arm of government leading to the passage and signing into law of key legislations that have brought transformation like never before in Ebonyi State.

“Umahi has indepth knowledge of the workings of the legislature as well as intergovernmental relations. He will provide legislative ingenuity that will solve the lingering security challenges in the State. As a man with private sector experience, he will provide legislative support that will liberalise economic development in Nigeria and transform the future of this country.

“Going forward in our renewed hope for a prosperous Nigeria, Umahi is the best choice for the President of the 10th Senate,” he insisted.