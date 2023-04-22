FCT Minister Urges Residents to Exhibit Compassion

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mohammad Musa Bello, has urged residents of the territory to exhibit kindness and compassion towards one another.

He made the appeal in his message of felicitations to all residents, especially the Muslim Ummah on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr signifying the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The minister congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of Ramadan which emphasised compassion, generosity and the importance of self –restraint.

He prayed that all sacrifices endured and supplications made during the holy month will find favour with Almighty Allah.

He also appealed that they spare a thought for the less-privileged members of the society and stretch out hands of fellowship and generosity towards them as was done during the Holy Month.

The minister said the end of Ramadan should not signal the end of compassion towards one another.

He urged residents to be always guided by the principles of peace, unity, love for one another and progress and growth of the country on which the FCT was created.

“I wish to remind us once again that as residents of the FCT, we are obliged to always uphold these principles and continue to work hard for the unity and progress of our dear country.

“Let us also use the opportunity provided by the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations to pray for our country Nigeria, that Almighty Allah will ensure a smooth transition of power to a new administration in a few weeks’ time, while also thanking Him for the conduct of a free and fair electoral process,” Bello said.

He reminded residents that the elections are over and they should eschew all divisive utterances and actions, adding they should join hands together with each other and the in-coming Administration to continue to build the FCT in accordance with the dreams of the founding fathers.