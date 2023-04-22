Don’t Forget Significance of Ramadan, Oyetola Charges Muslim Faithful

Immediate past governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on Muslim faithful in the state in particular and Nigeria in general not to forget the significance of Ramadan and its numerous lessons and virtues as they celebrate the end of the 29 days fasting.

He made this known in a Sallah Message released yesterday by his media aide, Mr. Ismail Omipidan.

Oyetola, who prayed Allah to accept all acts of worship and supplications of the Muslim faithful during the Ramadan, also felicitated Muslims in the state and across Nigeria on the conclusion of the 1444 AH (2023) Ramadan fasting and the occasion of the Eid-el-fitr celebration.

He also urged them to pray for a successful transition and peaceful take-off of another All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, effective from May 29, this year.

Oye­tola expressed confidence in the abilities, competence and admin­istrative acumen of the Presi­dent-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and that of the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, to take the country to enviable heights never known in Nigeria’s history.

He noted that the election of the duo by Nigerians is a clear indication that Nigeria is on the verge of democratic rejuve­nation, insisting that Tinubu and Shettima, who are endowed with the re­quired qualities of good leadership, would consolidate on the track re­cords of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“On behalf of my family and the APC family of Osun, I send my warmest good wishes to all Muslims in our state and indeed across Nigeria as we celebrate Eid-el-fitr.

“May we all enjoy a blessed and peaceful Eid celebration. It is my prayer that Allah blesses us with the opportunity to witness more of it in sound health.

“I also pray Allah accept all our ibadaah, acts of worship, and supplications in the month of Ramadan. I enjoin us not to forget the significance of the holy and spiritually-rejuvenating month, and carry on with its numerous lessons and virtues that it has come to teach and remind us. Let us continue to demonstrate the lessons of Ramadan in our daily activities and dealings with others.

“As we celebrate the Eid with our family and loved ones, let us remember to extend love and compassion to the needy and the less-privileged in the society. As we give with humility, Allah will reward us and multiply in abundance whatever we spend in charity.

“I urge us all to take advantage of this important celebration to offer prayers for the peace, stability, progress and development of Osun, and for a smooth transition and peaceful take-off of another APC-led administration in Nigeria.

“We should remember to pray to Allah to give the Tinubu and Shettima team the courage, wisdom and knowledge to assemble a team that would work for a better Nigeria and create prosperity for all.

“I am convinced that with the prayers of Nigerians, their support and cooperation, the APC administration will continue to work hard to execute projects and design programmes that will develop the country and enhance the lives of Nigerians,” Oyetola added.