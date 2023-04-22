  • Saturday, 22nd April, 2023

Buhari Rejoices With Naval Chief Gambo at 57

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo on his 57th birthday.

The President, in a  release issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with family, friends and professional colleagues of the officer, who has consistently posted distinctions in service to the nation. 

President Buhari noted the profile of dedication and commitment of the Chief of Naval Staff, who  served in many capacities, including operations of NNS Ambe, NNS Damisa, NNS Ayam, and Nigeria’s Defence Attaché in Luanda, Angola, before his appointment as Acting Director, Defense Affairs in the Office of the National Security Adviser. 

The President extolled Vice Admiral Gambo for his steadfastness and selflessness in handling responsibilities, working for many years as Director, Simulation, Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, Lagos; Chief Staff Officer, at the Naval Training Command in Lagos; and Director Procurement, Defence Space Administration, before his appointment as Chief of Naval Staff. 

As the highly decorated military officer turns 57, President Buhari prayed for his well-being and that of the family.

