Azibaola Robert: Arrest, Detention, Trial and Exoneration

Azibaola Robert is soft-spoken and convincingly comes across as one who butter would not melt in his mouth, which contrasts the fervency with which he pursues human rights and environmental issues. His natural faculties lie in sciences and engineering and he keeps making strides in them though he is a trained lawyer. His activism made him a common name in the Niger Delta with access to the movers and shakers of the creeks, for which he was called to help talk to those he knew to stem oil bunkering and illegal refining. Then, his company’s name was used to arrange for a safe house by security system, without his knowledge, leading to the scrutiny of his company’s activities; and before you know it, he was nearly destroyed. Ahamefula Ogbu wades through the details of Robert’s ordeal

For Azibaola Robert, the day had started like every other, but something appeared to be wrong; call it foreboding, but life had to go on. Then it happened, like a thunderbolt. He was called and informed that the EFCC was at his house. After laying siege and discovering that, actually, their target was not home, they left a message to report to their office the next day.

Not waiting for the next day, as soon as he became aware that evening of March 22, 2016, he offered to report to the EFCC office but was told he would waste their time as the day was long gone, an indication that he may be their guest for a while. On the next day, March 23, 2016, he voluntarily reported with his wife, Stella. After a gruelling eight-hour waiting, and later interrogation and statement writing, by a team of interrogators, he was taken into custody at EFCC detention facility at Idiagbon House, with Mr. Dakoru Atukpa, a Director of OnePlus Nigeria Limited.

What Azibaola thought was going to be a walk through the park began to take a concrete shape of mirage. His detention stretched and before you know it, he had clocked 28 days in detention from March 23 to April 18, 2016. But as the aphorism goes: “a clear conscience fears no accusation”.

Due to the unending detention, which he had been subjected without charge, his lawyers, led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, went to court for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights and secured a court order from Justice Goodhead of the Abuja High Court, for his immediate production and release.

But rather than obey the court order, Azibaola was woken up on the early morning of April 19, 2016, and flown to Lagos by EFCC operatives and further detained till May 26 – a clear 39 days. By this time, his health had significantly deteriorated. He collapsed on May 25, 2016 during interrogation and was rushed to the Military Hospital Ikoyi, where he was resuscitated. Then on the 26th he was again shipped back to Abuja, where he was further detained for additional 12 days. Thereafter, he was interrogated for another two days before he was eventually charged to court. In all, Azibaola spent 80 days in detention without charge.

During his detention, Azibaola was asked to write all he knew about OnePlus Holdings Nigeria Limited, a company he owned. With relish, he did and officials soon bent over him and shouting out orders “write this and write that.” But he kept his cool and kept to the facts of the matter. After writing, he inquired what’s the obsession with OnePlus and was told he collected N650 million for a property. You can imagine the surprise and confusion that hit him, yet they felt he was acting; but actually, he was not privy to the transaction, and had the deal pulled through, he may never have known that his company was involved in such transaction.

Then, he was shown a report of the Presidential Committee on Arms Deals which asked the EFCC to investigate the purchase of a safe house where it was alleged that N650 million was paid to his company through the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), then headed by Colonel Sambo Dasuki (Rtd.), without requisite contract documents. Azibaola, at this stage, became more confused.

As it turned out, and as in security property purchase practices, highly classified security houses where high profile persons are lodged are discreetly procured by security agencies in other entities’ names. So, as it was, Oneplus Holding Company was used by the office of the former NSA without the knowledge of Azibaola, or any of the company’s directors.

During investigation into the finances of the erstwhile ONSA under Dasuki, the EFCC found an entry where Oneplus Holdings was entered against a house purchase which triggered investigation leading to his arrest. Instructively, no money was paid to Oneplus Holdings or any of the directors of the company. Rather, the NSA paid the alleged N650m directly to the agent of the owner of the property, with whom it negotiated directly, without the knowledge of Oneplus Holding.

While Azibaola was in detention, the direct recipient of the funds, surreptitiously returned the N650m paid to it to the coffers of the EFCC, again in the name of Oneplus and, again, without Azibaola’s knowledge. But in the course of their investigation the EFCC, on running a check on the accounts of the company, apparently to check if the refund from the deal was credited to OnePlus, saw another legitimate transaction which it suo moto, in a forum-shopping style, commenced investigation. That began the sour tale of a proxy war where two elephants dueled and the grass suffered, in which Azibaola suffered an untold ordeal.

On June 7, 2016, the EFCC slammed a seven-count charge, which was later amended to nine counts, on Azibaola and his wife Stella, bordering on money laundering before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba (now retired) of the Federal High Court Abuja. With Uche, as his defence counsel, the legal firework started. On pleading not guilty, he was remanded in Kuje, and his wife at Suleja correctional facilities respectively pending hearing of motion for bail.

Azibaola and his wife, who was suckling a child, were eventually granted bail on very novel stringent conditions – N500 million each and two sureties each with landed property with C of O in Maitama or Asokoro and evidence of tax payments.

Acting on recommendation made by his predecessor, late General Owoeye Azazi (Rtd), Dasuki had asked Azibaola, whom he understood had played different strategic roles in peace building in the Niger Delta region for years, especially during the crisis that engulfed the region prior to amnesty being granted to the ‘warlords’, to intervene.

While there was boost in oil production following the granting of general amnesty to the agitators, it became evidently clear a new kind of economic threat, of criminal activities of oil bunkering in was taking hold in the region, leading to fall in oil production.

Several efforts to curb the menace by other means yielded no result, consequently, a remote security system with the aid of foreign experts was designed for implementation. This entailed the building of infrastructure which was time consuming. While that proceeded, the NSA required an immediate intervention in terms of pacifying the illegal artisanal elements to cease bursting pipes and syphoning crude from the pipelines.

It was for the reason that then President Jonathan approved $2 billion for immediate release by the NNPC to the NSA both for the infrastructure and for immediate human intervention. It was here that Dasuki found Azibaola’s skills as a key player in the region useful, needed and was required to intervene with the sum of $40m within a one-year time frame. His brief included reaching out to the illegal bunkerers and persuading them with stipends to stop their activities and go into other meaningful and productive trades for the safety of the environment and health of the economy which relies on oil. As at the time of the first appraisal, his efforts had saved 300,000 barrels of crude oil daily, and for this, he received the commendation of the then NSA.

The approval for the funds remitted to his company, Oneplus, was passed through due process, signed by no fewer than 11 officers within the NSA and the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Robert was not privy to the purpose stated in the memo on which the approval was made. It was later understood during his trial, that the fund was discreetly approved for ‘Tactical Communication Kits for Special Forces’, for which the EFCC alleged he was expected to make physical supplies to the armed forces, which he did not. But Azibaola disputed the EFCC’s assertion. He maintained during his arrest, interrogation and trial that the funds were meant for curbing of the menace of illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta.

As it was later found by the trial judge, such discrete or ‘disguised’ payments were very normal in security circles to protect the real mission from failing. Unfortunately, this was completely and deliberately misinterpreted or misunderstood by the EFCC operatives, who insisted the Azibaola failed to supply the alleged equipment and, therefore, tagged it money laundry. So began the battle for freedom, saving his name and those of his family and companies that ended at the Appeal Court and suffered 33 adjournments, 23 at the instance of the court, seven by the EFCC and three by the defence. The case lasted two years and 11 months.

After opening its case, which was now handled by Silvanus Tahir, the prosecution called 10 witnesses while the defence called two. It was a straight case, as evidence showed that though OnePlus Nigeria Limited was the name used in purchasing a safe house, but payment and refund never went through the company; the said agent, who received the funds, had never met Azibaola, nor been to the office of Oneplus; and had no authority from Oneplus to return any money on its behalf. The EFCC also had no petition against OnePlus because of the dealings it had with the Office of the NSA.

On closing its case after the 10 witnesses, Defence Counsel filed a no-case submission, insisting that prosecution had not made any case to warrant the trial of his client.

Uche submitted: “The entirety of the prosecution’s case is based on a cocktail of speculation; supposition, guesswork and suspicion, and we consequently urge my lord to hold that the prosecution has clearly failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt as required by law. Both the PW1 and the PW10 all agree that Dasuki is a central figure in this matter. In fact, the PW1 stated that it is only Dasuki that is in position to categorically state the purpose of the payment, whether it was disguised or not. The PW10 conceded that despite the materiality of the evidence of Dasuki, he did not obtain any statement nor question him in the course of his investigation, nor give evidence as to why they did not obtain a statement from him, particularly since at the time of the investigation, being after he had left office as the NSA, the said Dasuki was in the custody of the State.

“The detention, the investigation, and arraignment of the defendants for money laundering in this matter has not been done in good faith. To have detained the 1st defendant in custody by a prosecution agency for three months leaves a lot to be desired. Bearing in mind that there was no complaint, no accusations, no report and no petition against the defendants, it is obvious that the Prosecution had no business arraigning the Defendants in this matter in the first place except because of their suspected relationship with a former highly placed political figure. Consequently, the Defendants have been made to suffer as a scapegoat of political witch-hunting.”

In his ruling, Justice Dimgba agreed with the Defence on seven of the counts and subsequently discharged Azibaola and his wife on all of them, but retained two, to enable the court hear Azibaola’s explanation on the purpose of the payment, which subsequently went through full trial.

Part of his ruling, which exonerated Azibaola’s wife, Justice Dimgba held that, “there was nowhere the 2nd Defendant was mentioned. It therefore appears that the only reason why she was charged as a Defendant is simply because she is a director of the 3rd Defendant, and in that capacity is a signatory to the account of the 3rd Defendant. She also was probably charged because she is the spouse of the 1st Defendant, the main alter ego of the 3rd Defendant. In my view, these are not enough. Criminal liability is personal; it is not vicarious.

“The 3rd Defendant as a corporate person is criminally responsible in its own capacity; hence it being charged as the 3rd Defendant in the amended Charge. Where person such as its directors or other agents are complicit with it in an offence, they should also be charged in their own capacity. But where evidence does not show such complicity, there is no business charging them simply because they are directors, unless a law has very explicitly required this to be the case. On the strength of the evidence adduced, I see no sufficient evidence linking the 2nd Defendant.”