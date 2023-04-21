Tinubu Replies Presidential Transition Council, Submits 13 Names to Inauguration Sub-C’ttees

*Council to announce nominees after Eid-el-fitri

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has replied to a letter by the Presidential Transition Committee (PTC), headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, asking for nominations into the 13 sub-committees under the Inauguration Committee of the council.



A source in the council, who confirmed the story to THISDAY, said contrary to some reports doing the rounds, none of the nominees had been assigned any specific beat, and that such would not be done until their names had been announced next week after the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.



According to the source, who is in the thick of the planning and preparations for the May 29 handover ceremony, the council had written to Tinubu requesting for nominations into the 13 sub-committees under the inauguration committee, also headed by the SGF.



“So, he responded to our letter and submitted the 13 names. It is true he has sent in the names, and while I won’t confirm the names sent yet, I can, however, tell you that the committees assigned to them in the various reports are not correct. Besides, they are just members of the various sub-committees, all of which already have chairmen,” he said.



Tinubu had earlier submitted the names of the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, and a former Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, when the president-elect was governor, Wale Edun, to the council in preparation for the May 29 handover ceremony.



However, the Presidential Transition Council is further divided into three committees, and they are the Inauguration Committee, headed by the SGF; the Transition Document Committee, headed by the Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and the Facility/Security/Intelligence Committee, headed by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mohammed Monguno.



But because of the importance of the 13 sub-committees of the Inauguration committee, the council wrote to Tinubu, the source reiterated, requesting nominations for active participation and prompt briefing of their activities. It was the letter that Tinubu eventually responded to.



According to the THISDAY source, the council, which meets every Tuesday, also had the chairmen of the sub-committee meet with Mustapha yesterday to submit their reports, which would in turn help shape the report Mustapha would present at the Tuesday meeting of the council after the Eid-el-Fitri.



The source, however, maintained that none of the 13 nominees, whose names he declined to divulge, has been assigned any committee until next week, when they would be formally announced.