SEC Approves Lancelot’s Fund Management Operations 

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved and issued a license to Lancelot Fund and Portfolio Management Limited to commence full operations as a fund manager in the country.

Lancelot Fund and Portfolio Management Limited is a subsidiary of Lancelot Group who recently announced plans to grow its assets to N10 trillion in the next 30 years.

The SEC approval came following due registration process and thorough examination of the company’s management, corporate governance structure, minimum capital requirement as well as processes.

Reacting on this development, the managing director of the company, Ms Adedoyin Adelakun said: “Lancelot Fund and Portfolio Management Limited is a wholly owned Nigerian Asset Management Company located in Victoria Island, Lagos. We offer bespoke investment products to our clients who want to grow their portfolio while also offering discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management services to its high net-worth clients and institutions.”

The company, she said, is uniquely qualified to succeed because it understands its target customer needs, its industry and its business model offers exceptional value to customers. 

To her, “we also have a team of experts with requisite industry experience and achievements to drive the success of our company and deliver value to our customers.”

Earlier, the Group executive chairman of Lancelot Group, Mr Adebayo Adeleke, had stated that, the group, as part of realising its N10trillion assets growth target in the next 10 years, currently has six subsidiaries and two associate companies, is into capital market operations (fund/portfolio management and registrars), agricultural sector, leasing, real estate and publishing.

