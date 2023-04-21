Osun APC Cautions Frank over Allegation of Monetary Inducement of Supreme Court Justices

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned Mr. Timi Frank, who is a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party and an ally of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to desist from taking an undue advantage of the judiciary by blackmailing it on the pending state election petition between former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and Governor Ademola Adeleke.



According to a statement yesterday, Frank had badmouthed and frivolously alleged that some desperate politicians were planning to make use of “monetary inducement, coercion and intimidation using state security agencies to influence the judgement of the Supreme Court,” in a publication that went viral.

He had also alleged that “monetary inducement of $2 million per Judge of the Supreme Court is the offer inherent as well as coercion and intimidation using state security agencies to greatly influence the judgement of the Supreme Court is in top gear and underway.”



However, in response, Osun State Acting Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the state capital noted that Frank’s allegation against the Justices of the Supreme Court over the Osun State governorship tango was not only frivolous, false and spurious but borne out of desperation on the part of Frank and his sponsors.

Lawal disclosed that the monetary inducement allegation against the Justices was only designed by Frank and his sponsors to blackmail the judiciary after Frank’s sponsors failed in their bid to blackmail Oyetola from going to the Supreme Court.



He further said Frank and his sponsors were deliberately blackmailing the revered highest judicial officers of the Supreme Court, “since the rules of their practice outlaws them from joining any issue with any rabble-rouser who might have woken up from the wrong side of his bed to be spewing mere conjectures.”

The state acting chairman of the APC noted that, “it was wrong for the political rebel in the person of Frank to have deliberately opted for the dragging of the judiciary in the mud because of his own political interest, saying that Frank should stop judging the Osun APC leaders by the standard of his sponsors.”

Lawal demanded from Frank, “when it has become a norm for a character like the loquacious and irritant former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC to be dictating professional pace for the judiciary?”



While describing Frank as a meddlesome interloper, Lawal opined that, “in a saner clime, he should be the guest of the security agencies by now so that he could tell the world what he knows about his reckless, cooked-up and fabricated allegation of monetary inducement against the Justices of the Supreme Court in order to create avoidable tension in the society.”

The Acting State APC chairman stated that it was an eye sore and awful for Frank to always allow himself to be used for unpalatable and dirty jobs capable of spoiling the reigning peace in the society.

Lawal added: “Why does Frank derive pleasure in the propagation of falsehood, gossip and speculations which are best consigned to the beer parlour?

“Frank should be in the know of the fact that the invention of any cock-and-bull story in the corner of his room with the intention to rubbishing the hard-earned reputation of the judicial officers on the altar of politics would not attract to him any positive estimation of his person.

“But Frank is knowledgeable and experienced enough in the field of partisan and theoretical politics for him to know that litigation is a veritable aspect of the governorship election process in Nigeria.

“The earlier you, Frank, stop bullying the judiciary because of your selfish interest in all endeavours, the better you will be adding value to the genuine democratic process in Nigeria.”