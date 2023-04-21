Ohanaeze Ndigbo: Iwuanyanwu ‘ll Douse Current Tension, Says Orji

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former Governor of Abia State, who is representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, Senator Theodore Orji, has applauded the appointment of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Orji said the emergence of Iwuanyanwu would be a blessing to the Igbo nation because being a non-partisan leader, he would douse the current political tension in Nigeria.

He spoke with journalists after he received an award as a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Ibadan.

The award was presented to him in his office by the association’s President, Professor Gabriel Nyityo.

Orji said: “I am happy with the emergence of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“He can do the job very well. He has unlimited experience both in politics and business. He also knows the history of Nigeria very well.

“He has the capacity to organise people because he is not a partisan man. He is a straight forward person.

“He was begged to take the position because he is a man of honour. He voluntarily retired from politics.

“They are bringing him into politics once man through the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and because of the love he has for the Igbo nation, he has decided to take up the task.”

Orji, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, however, urged Iwuanyanwu to protect the interest of all the Igbo wherever they are residing in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

He said: “The agenda I am setting for him is to protect the interest of the Igbo. Everyone knows what is happening to the Igbo across the country during the last general election.

“We believe that Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu would be in the best position to douse the tension in the nation and to make sure that there is peace in Nigeria.”

The Senator said he decided to retire from politics in order to allow the younger generation to exhibit their intellect, talents, skills and exposure to develop the country.

He said: “I am retiring from politics to give opportunity to the younger generation that is why I am not returning to the Senate.

“I expect the younger generation to do better than me in order to achieve a better society. I don’t expect them to exhibit juvenile delinquency characters when they get to the office.

“They should behave responsibly in whatever they are doing so that they can make an impact for the younger generation.

“The Senate is a responsible place and a veritable platform for them to exhibit their talent and intellect.”

He advised leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to announce their zoning arrangements for the leadership positions for the 10th National Assembly without further delay.

The Senator said: “The APC has produced the majority number of the senators-elect that would make up the 10th Senate. Majority would always produce the Senate President.

“The leaders of the APC has to make a pronouncement on where the position of the Senate Presidency would be zoned to. It is when they make the pronouncement that Nigerians would know the geopolitical zone they are backing for the position of the Senate President. That is when we will know who we would support.

“If it is zoned to the South East, we would come out to announce our preference among those that are contesting the position right now. The pronouncement is very vital.”