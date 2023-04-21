Heineken Scores Big in Owerri with ‘Cheers to All Fans’ Campaign 



CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

There was real excitement in the air at the Chilis Bar, Owerri on Tuesday when Real Madrid sealed their place in the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The Heartland State was agog with the Heineken ‘Cheers to All Fans’ Campaign’ as the Premium beer brand was on hand to make the Champions League night a memorable one for the scores of fans and loyal consumers that made it to the exquisite Chilis Bar, Owerri.

With Real Madrid coming into the second-leg tie with a two-goal advantage, the odds were readily stalked against Chelsea.

However, smart fans from all walks of life who found their way to the Chilis Bar were glad about their decision as they enjoyed an unforgettable viewing experience with the Premium beer brand from the stable of Nigerian Breweries PLC.

Chelsea fans and Real Madrid supporters as well as consumers of Heineken thronged the Chilis Bar where they soaked in the fun even after the 90 minutes of action was over at Stamford Bridge.

After a barren first half, Rodrygo’s brace in the 58th and 80th minutes ensured the reigning champions ease their way to the last four without much sweat.

Despite the fans’ mix of fulfilment and disappointment at the end of the regulation time, they had a night they would continue to relish courtesy of Heineken’s ‘Cheers to All Fans Campaign’

Top entertainer, DJ Bliss and hype man, Mr Barango, treated the fans to the best of trending Nigerian and international hit songs all night as fans who were on the edge of their seats while the game lasted soon switched into the party mood.

Though Real Madrid fans went home happier with their resounding victory, Chelsea fans were consoled with the improved performance by Frank Lampard’s men.

Some of the other winners on the night include; Ngozi Enwerem, Dayo Arowolo (water bottle), Anthony Nsofor, Ijeoma Ogbuibe, Chuks Henry (faze cap), Dica Divine (Speaker, T-Shirt, Water bottle) and many more.

After the explosive night in Owerri, Heineken’s Cheers to All Fans Campaign will be taking Warri and Abuja by storm when the attention shifts to the second-leg semi-final games.