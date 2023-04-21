Group Urges Security Agencies to Step Up Surveillance ahead of Inauguration

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group, The Natives, has called on the Nigerian security agencies to step up their vigilance ahead of the May 29 inauguration day, when President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would be sworn in.

The group in a statement issued yesterday by its Leader, Smart Edwards, also commended the security agencies for their commitments towards sustaining democracy in Nigeria.

He specifically commended the Police and the Department of State Security Service (DSS) for exposing plot by some opposition elements for an interim national government recently.

The group said: “We, the Natives, are also using this medium to urge the Nigerian security apparatus to step up their games against the saboteurs as the Nation prepares towards the historic inauguration of the 16th President of Nigeria, another popularly elected President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

It also commended the DSS, the Defense Headquarters, and the entire Intelligence community for their professionalism and commitment to their democratic obligation by alerting, and distancing the establishment from any complicity and readiness to frustrate any mischievous effort to truncate the country’s democracy.

It said these saboteurs by their open and sinister moves have been bungled and busted by the vigilance and verity of the DSS.

It added: “You may wish to know that pathetic political jobbers parading the nation appealing for Interim national government because of their conspiracy theories and illusions on the outcome of the just concluded elections have attracted shame for themselves and their co- travellers by the dignity of our gate-keepers, a worthy armed forces.”

The group stressed that for taking a professional stand and democratic position in the face of an intending political catastrophe, protecting the constitution, and non-interference in the statutory roles of the electoral body, the military and intelligence community deserves global applause.