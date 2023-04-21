Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria Gets New President

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), has elected Prof. Abubakar Zubair as its president, at the organisation’s extraordinary council meeting.

A statement by the Head of Public Relations, COREN, Haruna Ojonugwa, said Zubair, took over from Ali Rabiu, who served as president of COREN from April 2019 to April 2023.



COREN, formerly known as Council for the Registration of Engineers in Nigeria, is the regulatory body that governs the practice of engineering in Nigeria.

The statement said that Zubair who was born 61 years ago is a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, where he obtained a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Agric & Bio-Resources Engineering in 1987, an MSc in Agric & Bio-Resources Engineering in 1992 and a PhD in Agric & Bio-Resources Engineering in 2002.



In a bid to enhance his capabilities in teaching, research, and professional services, the statement added that Zubair attended several academic and professional courses locally and internationally, including in Israel, France, India, Japan, USA, UK and Brazil.



He joined the service of ABU, Zaria in 1988 and rose to the rank of professor in 2006 and has supervised and mentored several postgraduate and undergraduate students and assessed candidates for professional positions in Agricultural and Bio-Resource Engineering across many universities, the statement said.



According to COREN, during his 34-year academic career and still counting, Zubair has held several critical positions including his appointment as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education Owerri in early 2015 as well as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Capital City University, Kano in January 2022 where he is currently serving.



“He has to his credit 199 publications including journals, edited books, book chapters, edited proceedings, conference papers, extension bulletins, extension guides, training workshop papers, research/technical reports and edited training manuals,” part of the statement stressed.