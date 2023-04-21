  • Saturday, 22nd April, 2023

Buhari, Tinubu Exchange Sallah Greetings on Phone

Latest | 3 hours ago

*Pray for Nigeria’s stability

*President looks forward to welcoming Tinubu as successor on May 29

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari and  President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday morning exchanged Eid greetings in a phone call to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. 

According to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the two leaders thanked God Almighty for seeing this day and prayed for the stability and the wellbeing of the nation.

 President Buhari expressed his readiness to welcome Asiwaju Tinubu to the State House as President on May 29, 2023. 

