Abuja International Marathon 5km Race is Open  but Prizes Are for Students

Only students from Nigeria secondary schools, either private or government-owned, who are 17 years or below are eligible for prizes to be awarded to winners of the 5km Student Race category of the Abuja International Marathon slated for April 29, 2023.

Speaking to the media in Abuja on Thursday,  FCT Director of School Sports, Adamu Hashimu, said the essence of the 5km race is to encourage our youth to embrace road races and marathons,

“Nigerians who are familiar with the performances of our people will remember that when the world record in the marathon was 2 hours: 08 minutes, Nigerians like Abass Mohammed and Yohanna Waziri were running 2 hours 14mins, a very good time that has won about seven editions of the Lagos Marathon. 

“In the FCT Sports Department, we have our own Hulda Nwokocha who once placed fifth in the marathon at the World Universities Games.

“So, we need to start a development programme that will see our students, most especially those from the Northern part of Nigeria, who have similar physiological traits with Kenyans and Ethiopians, embrace the culture of marathon and road races at tender age.”

Hashimu also said that before prizes are paid the race organisers, Unicentral Resources Generation Limited and FCTA will confirm the information on the entry form of the winners from their respective schools.

The Abuja International Marathon, the first international marathon in Abuja and FCT will hold on April 29, 2023. 

The race is in three categories: the 5km Students Race, the 10km Family Run and the 42.195km full marathon.

The race is scheduled to start at the City Gate and ends at Eagles Square. 

Build-up activities are to  begin today, Friday, April 21, 2023, with the Marathon Expo at The Pavilion, beside International Conference Center opposite Radio House.   The Expo opens at 9 am and ends at 6 pm. 

