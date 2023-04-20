Zelenskyy Congratulates Tinubu on Election Victory, Invites Him to Ukraine

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election victory.

He also invited Tinubu to Ukraine on official visit at a time convenient for him, saying he was confident that Tinubu’s visit would strengthen the dialogue between both countries.

A statement issued Thursday by the Office of the President-elect and signed by Tunde Rahman, said the Ukrainian leader, in a congratulatory letter he personally signed, expressed his gladness at the peaceful conduct of Nigeria’s just-concluded general election, adding that his country is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria.

Zelenskyy used the opportunity of the goodwill message to extend his invitation to the President-elect to visit Ukraine on a State Visit as soon as he settles down in office after inauguration on May 29, 2023.

The Ukrainian leader was quoted to have said: “Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

“Despite extremely difficult testing times, caused by the full-scale armed aggression of Russia against our State, Ukraine is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

“We are grateful for your country’s support of the Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization “Principles of the UN

Charter underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

“I count on the active participation of Nigeria in its practical implementation. We see the further provision of global food security, of which Ukraine was and remains a reliable guarantor at the global level, as an important direction of cooperation.”

Zelenskyy noted that the fulfillment of this task would be facilitated by the successful implementation of the Ukrainian initiative “Grain from Ukraine”, which was designed to significantly increase the supply of grain to African countries in order to prevent famine.

“Taking this opportunity, I invite you to pay an official visit to Ukraine at a time convenient for you. I am confident that your visit will strengthen the dialogue between our countries and contribute to the further consolidation of joint efforts of the international community aimed at solving the urgent challenges of today, in particular the crisis situation caused by Russia regarding the guarantee of world food security.”