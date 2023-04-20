Two Remanded for  Allegedly Killing Colleague over N65,000 Theft  in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Magistrate Court in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has remanded Mr. Olasunkanmi Olarewaju (aka Abore) and Mr. Adeniyi Juwon ( aka Jboy) for allegedly beating one Abiodun Oyinloye to death for allegedly stealing N65,000.

They were dragged to court on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide contrary to Sections 97 and 221 of the penal code.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), “On April 9, 2023, at about 0700hrs, one Olasunkanmi Olarewaju aka Abore ‘m’ called him on the phone that he (Olarewaju) and Juwon have killed Abiodun Oyinloye ‘m’ for stealing his N65,000.

“Immediately, police action led to the arrest of Olarewaju and Juwon of different addresses in Omu-aran town.

“During discreet investigation conducted at SCID in Ilorin, it was revealed that you Olarewaju conspired with Juwon and attacked Oyinloye for stealing sixty-five thousand naira being the proceed of dried leave suspected to be Indian hemp which you were selling.

“It was further revealed that you, Olarewaju, after you and Juwon killed Oyinloye you concealed the deceased body in a room within his compound.

“During investigation, you Olarewaju and

Juwon both confessed to have conspired together to beat Oyinloye till death for stealing N65, 000.”

The Prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, urged the court to remand the suspects.

In his ruling, Magistrate M. O. Abayomi ordered their remand and adjourned the matter to May 11, 2023.