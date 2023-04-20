Police Arrest Suspected Cattle Rustler Causing Herders, Farmers’ Crisis in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested some hoodlums who are suspected to be involved in causing crises between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

Investigation by the police has revealed that some hoodlums from both the herder and farmers’ clans have been fueling crises in these areas for their own gain.

According to the state PPRO, SP Catherine Anene, “There is need to identify these criminal elements and deal with them in accordance with the laws.”

She said men of Operation Zenda JTF on patrol in Guma Local Government Area of the state intercepted and arrested one Terwase Nyion and three others while others fled from the scene.

“Investigation reveals that the syndicate usually conspires with criminal herders to rustle cattle, sell and share the proceeds.

“They go back to the same victims (herders) to deceive them that their cattle were rustled by farmers so as to create crises and have more opportunity to loot from innocent persons. Items recovered from them include one locally made pistol loaded with one round of 9 mm live ammunition and four cows. Suspects confessed to be a vicious syndicate made up of herders and farmers.

“On April 16, 2023, at about 1700hrs, information was received that some hoodlums had attacked herders grazing in Tarkaa Local Government Area and made away with some cattle. Police detectives in the area immediately stormed their hideout and arrested the following persons, Terdoo Tyo, Meryima Dziegh, Jimeshio Dziegh, Tahar Dziegh and Mercy Iyio, who was already preparing cow meat in the kitchen,” the PPRO said.

She said the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, has condemned the mischievous act that instigateed crises in the area.

He called all stakeholders to collaborate with the police to ensure that peace is maintained in the area.

The CP called on herders and farmers to report their cases to the police for proper handling rather than taking laws into their hands.