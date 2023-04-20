Oti Wins One Whole Bitcoin in Yellow Card Global Campaign

Nosa Alekhuogie

Julian Oti, a young Nigerian, has been rewarded with one whole Bitcoin, currently valued at over $30,000, for emerging winner in the just concluded Yellow Card global campaign.

Leading Pan-African Fintech , Yellow Card, announced the winner of its “A Whole in Your Wallet” global campaign at a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday.

The campaign, which ran from February to April 2023, was designed to give Yellow Card users a soft landing following a rollercoaster in 2022 and a prolonged bear market in 2023. It also sought to empower Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and facilitate their journey to financial freedom through smart trading choices and money moves.

Commenting on his journey with cryptocurrency and his emergence as the winner, Oti said: “I started trading cryptocurrency in 2016, but got on the Yellow Card App last year. I was attracted to the platform’s trading rates and its user friendliness. Last month after getting a message from Yellow Card about the ‘Whole in Your Wallet campaign’, I decided to participate in the competition. I increased the frequency of my transactions on the platform and to my surprise I was announced the winner at the end of the campaign.”

Giving details about his plans, Oti explained that he would utilise part of the prize money to take care of personal needs, while he will re-invest the rest in trading digital assets.

Yellow Card’s Regional Marketing Manager for West Africa, Rachael Akalia, described the campaign as “giving away a whole bitcoin to fix the ‘holes’ in the pocket of Crypto users after a turbulent 2022.” She also noted that the campaign aimed to build a community of crypto enthusiasts and assist them in reaching their goal of gaining financial freedom. Yellow Card believes that by giving away one whole Bitcoin, they are not only inspiring hope but also fixing the ‘holes’ in the pockets of their users, Akalia said.