ONLINE TOOLS FOR THE LEGAL COMMUNITY
Online platforms with digital tools are providing easy access to vast quantities of legal information, writes
Judith Ufford
The legal profession in Nigeria has always been a challenging field, with its vast array of
information and practice resources. It requires legal practitioners to be highly skilled in their
practice and have access to a plethora of legal materials, such as judgments, statutes, and
precedents, among others. The legal community in Nigeria has been hampered in the past by
the lack of access to such resources, which has made the practice of law much more difficult
than it needs to be. However, the advent of online platforms with digital tools has
revolutionised the legal community in Nigeria, providing easy access to vast quantities of legal
materials, legal practice resources, and other important information.
Online platforms with digital tools provide legal practitioners with the convenience of
accessing relevant legal materials with just a few clicks, unlike traditional legal libraries, which
require the physical presence of the practitioner. This digital transformation has made it
possible for legal practitioners to work remotely, conduct legal research, and access legal resources from any location, which has significantly improved the efficiency and productivity
of legal practice in Nigeria.
The importance of online platforms with digital tools for legal practice in Nigeria cannot be
overstated. According to a recent article by Bscholarly, “technology has brought about a lot of
positive changes in the legal profession” and has “made law practice more efficient,
productive and convenient.” Thus, legal practitioners can now easily access a wide range of
legal materials such as judgments, statutes, precedents, and other legal practice resources
with just a few clicks. This has made it easier for legal practitioners to keep up with
developments in the legal field and stay abreast of changes to legal practice.
One such online platform is LegalDigitalNg.com, which was launched in Nigeria on April 3,
2023. This platform provides Nigerian legal practitioners, researchers, and students with on-
demand digital legal tools and resources. It boasts of what would soon possibly be the largest
curation of judgments from Nigerian courts, and also provides tools for automating the daily
tasks of legal practitioners in Nigeria, such as downloadable forms and precedents that
subscribers can edit and customize for their own use. Furthermore, subscribers to
LegalDigitalNg.com also have access to a premium service that gives access to cloud-based
diaries and law firm management tools
Another key benefit of online platforms like LegalDigitalNg.com is the promotion of legal
education. LegalDigitalNg.com has a dedicated section for law students that provides access
to study guides and summaries for exam revision. Students of the Nigerian Law School in
particular can use the platform to access study guides and summaries for exam revisions.
LegalDigitalNg.com is accessible to everyone, and users can create accounts and subscribe to
gain full access.
Overall, online platforms with digital tools are an important development for the legal
community in Nigeria and LegalDigitalNg.com is raising the bar for the legal community in Nigeria by providing easy access to legal information and practice resources, promoting legal
education, and making law practice more efficient and convenient. As the legal profession
continues to evolve, it is clear that platforms like LegalDigitalNg.com will become increasingly
important to lawyers, legal researchers, and students.
As someone who subscribes to the leading online platforms in the industry, it is clear that,
with its cutting-edge technology, and provision of access to vast quantities of legal materials,
legal practice resources, and other important information, LegalDigitalNg.com will
significantly improve the efficiency and productivity of legal practice in Nigeria. Indeed, the
addition of LegalDigitalNG is a move towards sophistication of online offerings for the legal
community in Nigeria.
Ufford, a journalist, writes from Lagos