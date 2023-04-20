Inter Set up Milan Derby Champions League S’final  

*Man City beat Bayern aggregate 5-3 to face holders Madrid

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Inter defeated Benfica aggregate 5-3 yesterday to set up a Milan Derby in the Champions League semi-finals.

The un-replied two goals the Italian side scored in the first leg in Lisbon saved Simone Inzaghi wards from exiting the competition as Benfica fought a bruising battle at San Siro to hold Inter 3-3 in the second leg of the quarter final last night.

Earlier on Tuesday, AC Milan had snatched the other ticket to the semi final from Napoli at the Diego Maradona Stadium with an aggregate 2-1 victory over Victor Osimhen’s Napoli.

As he did in the first leg, Nicolo Barella gave Inter the lead with an excellent finish, before Fredrik Aursnes equalised for the visitors with a powerful header before half-time.

Lautaro Martinez put Inter back in front, before substitute Joaquin Correa added another with a fine effort, though late goals from Antonio Silva and Petar Musa meant Roger Schmidt’s men at least ended their recent losing run with the 3-3 draw scoreline.

Elsewhere last night, Manchester City set up a Champions League semi-final clash with holders Real Madrid as Erling Haaland’s goal ended Bayern Munich’s hopes of a comeback.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel felt his side needed a miracle to go through after losing the first leg 3-0 – and they squandered plenty of opportunities to get back into the game.

Haaland made them pay as he lashed home a shot into the top corner to cap off a swift counter-attack, 15 seconds after Ederson had saved Kingsley Coman’s shot at the other end.

That was the Norwegian’s 48th goal for City this season, but he could have reached that figure earlier in the game but blazed over a penalty after a Dayot Upamecano handball.

Just like in the first leg last week, Upamecano – who was also beaten easily for the 57th-minute goal – had a nightmare.

The French centre-back was shown a red card early in the game for a professional foul on Haaland, but it was overturned because the City striker was offside.

Joshua Kimmich scored an 83rd-minute penalty for Bayern after a harsh handball decision against Manuel Akanji, but the German champions were never going to find three more goals in the last seven minutes as the game ended aggregate 4-1.

RESULTS

UCL

Inter 3-3 Benfica

B’Munich 1-1 Man City

EUROPA (Q’finals)

Sevilla v Man Utd

Roma v Feyenoord

Sporting v Juventus

St. Gilloise v Leverkusen

CONFERENCE

AZ Alkmaar v Anderlecht

Fiorentina v Lech Poznan

Nice v Basel

West Ham v Gent