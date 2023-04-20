Huawei Moves to Enhance Business Growth with Cutting-edge Technologies

Emma Okonji

In today’s digital age, data is swiftly emerging as a new form of oil and currency, providing businesses with a window into the needs and desires of customers like never before, but most companies are not well-positioned to turn these data sets into insights to make better business decisions and store and protect them from cyberattacks, according to experts who gathered at this year’s Huawei Information Technology (IT) Day (Nigeria).

In his welcome speech, the CEO of Huawei Nigeria, Chris Lu, said there had been an explosion of data over the years, which presents an opportunity for businesses to start processing and harnessing data to boost revenue.

“As we enter the yottabyte era, data applications are multiplying, making trustworthiness and reliability a key component of data infrastructure. At Huawei, we currently have 12 Research and Development (R&D) centers, over 4000 R&D engineers, and 3000 patents dedicated to storage, helping businesses across the globe,” Lu said.

Huawei’s resilience as Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM), has had a tremendous impact on businesses while it continues to develop new technologies.

On the issue of data infrastructure transformation trend – Huawei F2F2X (Flash To Flash To Anything), Principal Storage Architect, Enterprise Storage Solution, Tang Zhihao, said: “Ocean Protect is an all-flash system that offers lightning-quick performance with a consistent backup and recovery time window.

Zhihao said F2F2X would redefine dedicated backup storage as a flash-based system, andfacilitate new opportunities for businesses.”

Regional Coordinator, Southwest, Galaxy Backbone (GBB), Dauda Oyeleye, said Huawei recorded significant achievements contributing to the development of ICT in Nigeria through collaboration with the Nigerian government and other industry players.

Oyeleye chronicled the milestones of Galaxy Backbone-an agency specialised in hosting, cloud computing, EDMS, data centre, and consulting services for organisations of all sizes, since it commenced its partnership with Huawei.